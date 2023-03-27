Raya 2023: All the fashion-forward looks curated by local brands

The much-anticipated Hari Raya 2023 approaches, and to mark the occasion, these Malaysian brands arrive with some of their best work yet.

Part of preparation for Hari Raya 2023 is the shopping for festive looks. If you’ve already booked buffets around town to berbuka at, and made Raya gift baskets shopping for all the important people in your life, it’s time to move on to the best part of getting ready for the big day: assembling Instagram-worthy looks.

From gentle-hued pieces of Petit Moi to glimmering ‘fits from Hanya, there are plenty to choose from—regardless of the colour palette that you have in mind.

Top local brands to shop from for Raya 2023 outfits

Petit Moi



















Famed for curating timeless silhouettes for everyday use, local brand Petit Moi brings forth its latest collection that comprises pieces for every member of the family, including children. In typical Petit Moi manner, the items in the collection can truly stand the test of time, and will make an appearance outside of the Eid festive period. When browsing the collection, be sure to keep an eye out for the the romantic designs of Ines, Lyla, and Juliet.

Shop here, or visit their stores at Bangsar Village II, KLCC or Publika.

Bayu Somerset

















With more releases to come, Bayu Somerset has some of the best pieces for Raya 2023. Whether you’re into cascading florals, understated sets, or a splash of tie dye, the local fashion house has it for you. Not only that, this year, the brand also collaborates with the up-and-coming illustrator Nia of Niaasom, and Kirin of Bungadanbintang.

Shop here.

Radzuan Radziwill

















Fans of traditional prints, this local brand is for you. With a huge variety of prints, silhouettes, and colour ways, you’re going to be spoilt for choice browsing Radzuan Radziwill’s collection for Raya 2023. This collection isn’t only a celebration of the Malay culture and crafts, but is also a call to preserve it. As one of the juggernauts of the industry, Dato Radzuan Radziwill is making a commitment to ensuring the preservation of this cultural heritage.

Shop here.

Ana Abu









With a deep root in the founder’s own journey, the collection for Raya 2023 takes inspiration from the many places that Ana Abu herself has travelled as she and her family migrate from one location to another across Southeast Asia. In creating the pieces of the release, Ana Abu goes through an introspection and applies all the visual imageries of her patchwork of memories to share with fans of the brands. From familiar silhouettes of past collections like the Air Wrapped Kimono to newer shapes such as the loose kurungs and kebarungs, browse the collection to discover modern classics that will stand the test of time.

Shop here.

Hanya













Looking for an outfit with more pizzazz? Check out Hanya’s Chanda sets, which are glimmering examples of how you can shine for Raya 2023. Featuring scallop embroidery and a selendang, the translucent material gives a dreamy air that only the glistening material can imbue. However, if you prefer something more opaque, much of the collection can offer you the coverage. Those on the hunt for pops of colour should check out the Dhia collection showcases pieces in bright chartreuse and cobalt blue. Otherwise, the collection are dipped in light hues that are super pleasing to the eyes and will never go out of style.

Shop here, or visit their stores in Isetan KLCC and Starhill.

Tangsi Tujuh











If ethereal and almost-effortless are something that are on your Raya 2023 mood board, then you’re in for a treat at Tangsi Tujuh. Although the colour palettes are super basic, you will always find more uses for the pieces from this local fashion house in the future. With pieces for both men and women, the designs of this drop feature classic shapes with unique twists. While much of the collection are currently sold out, keep an eye out for future drops or restocks—that will probably also sell out as soon as the launch did.

Shop here,

Innai Red















Aptly named Serene Raya, this year’s drop from Innai Red showcases items that marries traditional shapes with more contemporary aesthetics to suit our Malaysian climate. Pairing demure laces and lightweight fabrics that take inspiration straight from Mother Nature, the items here will have you making a graceful appearance in all the family photos this festive season.

Shop here.

Melueur Studio







With more drops to come, this first one has six designs ripe for the picking. From Melueur Studio, these simple yet refined sets are simply a must-have for Raya 2023. Especially for the lovers and tasteful basics, the delicate and fascinating frills are just enough without going way overboard. If you’re one to want to keep cool during this festive season, be sure to check out the airy Serra Wrap Kurungs that come in two pleasing tones. Don’t forget to also be on the lookout for the upcoming releases too.

Shop here.

