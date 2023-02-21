Raya 2023: Opulent festive looks from local luxury fashion labels

Are you ready for Raya 2023? Get ready for opulent and festive looks from some of the best local luxury fashion labels!

From the traditional designs of Afiq M to the modern and chic styles of Alia Bastamam, there’s definitely something for everyone. Don’t forget to also check out the intricate designs of Rizman Ruzaini and Halim Hisammudin.

Get ready to make a statement and celebrate in style! Bookmark this page as we update with more launches that are set to come.

The best luxury buys from local fashion labels for Raya 2023

Alia Bastamam











Under her Alia B. line, the local fashion designer released 23 ready-to-wear looks that are reminiscent of her much sought-after made-to-measure ones. Featuring her usual graceful and delicate touches, the Raya collection—named Forever—sees effortless draping that are synonymous with the designer. From button-downs to one-shoulder tops, to even kaftans dressed with pants, there is bound to be something that’s going to capture your heart.

Shop here.

Fuzana Mukhtaza

From bespoke creations to ready-to-wear pieces, Fuzana Mukhtaza has long been a local fashion house that many a fashionista turn to in preparation for Raya celebrations. This year, the eponymous brand turns to the ever-classic silhouette of the Baju Kurung—including matching shawls to complete the look.

There are nine total ready-to-wear looks to come from this brand, so keep your eyes peeled!

Shop here.

Rizman Ruzaini







For its Raya 2023 collection, the atelier of Rizman Ruzaini pulled out all the stops to craft what will be one of the most memorable Raya outfits this year. The collection features clean, sleek lines across the board, but make no mistake—what it seeming lack in superfluous extravagance is counterbalanced with the designer’s masterful savoir-faire.

The collection boasts over 20 looks to choose from, with colours ranging from soft, muted pastels to bolder black-and-white, statement Baju Kurungs.

Shop here.

Halim Hisammudin





If bright, superchromatic pops are what you’re aiming for this year, it’s time to check out this fashion house for your Raya 2023 fashion needs. The flowy and modern one-piece look packs a hefty punch without being too over-the-top. Though it’s made for Raya, we foresee this outfit making an appearance beyond the festive season.

Shop here.

Afiq M







Made for the bold, Afiq M’s Raya collection is simply unmissable. Rooted in nostalgic traditions, the ready-to-wear collection goes beyond your ubiquitous Baju Kurung. Instead, here you will find chic two-pieces that can be worn with its top tucked into the skirt, along with the ever-glamorous long Kebayas that arrive in a multitude of colours.

Shop here. Afiq M also accepts bespoke orders.

Featured and hero images: Fuzana Mokhtaza