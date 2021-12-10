The latest designer home decor pieces from Dior, Louis Vuitton and Versace

When you redecorate your home with these designer art and home decor pieces, you won’t need a complete overhaul to refresh a space. From whimsical collectables to unique glass collections, these home decor pieces will add a luxurious touch to your home.

Check out the latest designer home decor pieces from these renowned luxury brands:

Dior Maison 7, Jules-Sandeau

In a nod to Christian Dior’s apartment at 7, Boulevard Jules Sandeau in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, Dior Maison’s creative director Cordelia de Castellane designed a new tableware collection inspired by the address. Whimsical flowers and birds like clematis, peonies, dahlias and swallows adorn porcelain plates and hand-painted linen place mats and are also enclosed inside carafes and decorative glass balls. Three candleholders in matching shades complete this designer home decor collection.

Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades

Instantly liven up a room with the colourful collectables from Louis Vuitton’s new Objets Nomades collection. Titled Aguacate, which is Spanish for avocado, the artwork by Brazilian designers Fernando and Humberto Campana is made from handwoven Louis Vuitton leather straps held together by polished brass clasps. The Aguacate can be displayed in various ways, from wall art to a hanging room divider, and is limited to just 30 pieces.

Versace x Venini

Since 1997, Murano glassmaker Venini and the house of Versace have come together to showcase the excellence of Italian craftsmanship through collaborative glass creations. Their latest partnership sees three new designs: VVV, SMOKING and GESSATO (pictured from left). Each was made using different processing techniques such as Canne for SMOKING, which is characterised by round, pulled glass rod elements being bundled together, fused and then blown.

This story first appeared on Prestige Singapore.