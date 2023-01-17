Of shimmer and shine, the rhinestone trend is all the rage right now

Adding its fair share to the fashion scene, the glamourous rhinestone trend is as viral as it get, courtesy of some celebrities giving the trend a nod and dropping some glamorous ensembles on our gram feeds.

After spending a lot of time at home, we were all ready to step out and bring on our A game. While pyjamas still hold a close spot in our hearts, it was time to bring out those stunning ensembles that have been catching dust for two years. 2022 saw a rise in the number of trends making a scene almost every week. Right from latex to mesh, the most OTT outfits made recurring appearances everywhere. While some of these trends didn’t make it to 2023 others are all set to dominate our sartorial preferences this year as well.

Speaking of which, the sheer trend that was seen everywhere last year is all set to continue its domination this year too, but with a hint of extra sass this time. Adding all the glitz and glam to our party wardrobes the sheer mesh rhinestone ensembles are all over the fashion scene right now.

It may not be a trend kickstarted by Gen Z, but from keeping it classy to exuding a chic aura, this trend has been lauded by several celebrities and content creators. Whether it’s a day out with your girlfriends or a night out with your beau, it’s every woman’s birthright to look absolutely the best and the rhinestone trend is here to add the extra bling to your wardrobe, ladies. So, if you’ve been obsessing over the rhinestone trend as off-late well then take cues from these celebs on how to effortlessly make this trend a flawless part of your ensembles.

Celebs giving the rhinestone trend a nod

Kylie Jenner

Let us begin with a bit of nostalgia by remembering the time when Kylie Jenner looked absolutely ravishing in a bold black blazer along with the mesh fish-net rhinestone pants marking the advent of the trend.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Keeping Kylie’s streak alive, next up is Mira Rajput Kapoor giving us all the diva vibes in those flared rhinestone pants from Other Label by EST along with a blazer keeping the look chic and classy and leaving behind a thousand reasons for us to obsess over the rhinestone trend.

Kritika Khurana

Apart from B-town divas and the Hollywood glitterati, content creators are leaving no stone unturned in adding their fair share of charm to such trends. Having said that, one of my and your favourite content creators Kritika Khurana aka #thatbohogirl was seen donning the rhinestone trend like a boss. She looked breathtaking in those rhinestone pants along with a basic black blazer, giving us some major style cues to get inspired by.

Komal Pandey

While one speaks of trends and content creators one just cannot help but give Komal Pandey a huge shoutout for her aura and her ability to pull off anything. Likewise, the influencer was seen donning a head-to-toe silver rhinestone ensemble turning up the heat via her gram feed.

Juhi Godambe

Next up we have yet another stunner, Juhi Godambe taking the rhinestone trend even further with her sexy silver slit skirt and cropped shirt all covered in rhinestones, making it a perfect ensemble for one of your date nights.

Jasmin Bhasin

Last, but definitely not least we have the one who’s been under the spotlight for her splendid performances as of late, aka Jasmin Bhasin. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a white oversized shirt with silver rhinestone pants, while shooting for a magazine cover.

Hero Image: Courtesy Thatbohogirl/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Kyliejenner/IG

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.