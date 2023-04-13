Roger Vivier’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection reimagines Monsieur Vivier’s classic designs

Leaving behind a rich legacy after Monsieur Vivier’s passing in 1998, Roger Vivier’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection highlights the maison’s legendary codes of creativity, craftsmanship and style.

Roger Vivier’s creative director Gherardo Felloni shares that Monsieur Vivier was an “inventor who changed the world of fashion and the history of accessories.” Six of the house’s signature design concepts are included in the collection: King of the Heel, Belle Vivier, I Love Vivier, Collages, Virgule, Embroideries, and Gem Heel.

For the new collection, Felloni looks to icons of the house and the savoir-faire and craftmanship of Roger Vivier that everyone has come to love. One of the key focuses is the satin bow, which plays a prominent role throughout the collection and was rediscovered through the treasure trove archives.

By picking historical items that remain relevant today, the accessory house showcases traditional styles with a flair for the dramatic. The Virgule Flowers Bow Sling, a reimagining of the maison’s famous creation that debuted in 1963, incorporates numerous house codes as the season’s signature shoe, including the bow, the bent comma heel, the embroidered paillettes and gemstone flowers, and the use of vivid colour.

The bag of the season, The Viv’ Choc Flower Bag, also plays a vital role. For the collection, the bag is reimagined in bright colours of season – yellow, blue, and pink that highlight the floral theme of the year, a symbol of renewal and light-heartedness. It is adorned with crystal applications and sequins and features the distinctive shiny metal domed buckle. The intricate processes required to create hand embroideries, delicate jewellery, and the enigmatic Virgule heel become works of art in their own right in this dainty yet vivacious world.

To portray the spirit shining of Roger Vivier, the Spring/Summer 2023 campaign features “Emily in Paris” star Camille Razat, Italian actress Coco Rebecca, and South Korean actress Shin Se-kyung. The actresses exude the boldness of Parisian Spring-Summer 2023, exhibiting diverse femininity in their own unique ways with a timeless, brilliant charisma.

In a video for the campaign, the trio is seen in their own wonderland, experimenting with Vivier codes and expertise to design their ideal accessories. Bows, satin, rhinestones, colours and feathers, suede calfskin and sleek leather adorned with multi-coloured crystal flower designs – the trio has a myriad of embellishments to choose from.

To embrace the savoir-faire that is so essential to Roger Vivier through novelty and play, in line with the pioneering spirit of the maison’s founder, the three actresses put themselves in the shoes of craftsmen to indulge their own whims.

Camille Razat is spotted in the Jewel Heel, a rhinestone-encrusted heel that draws inspiration from the history of Roger Vivier who was one of the first designers to experiment with precious materials on shoes, while Shin Se-kyung is seen wearing the Belle Vivier, the maison’s most iconic style with its famous rectangular buckle and an angled block heel that Roger Vivier created in 1965. With her charm and charisma, Coco Rebecca sports the key player of the season, the aforementioned Virgule Flowers Bow Sling.

View the latest collection on melium.com.