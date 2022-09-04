facebook

Roll up to work in style with these office bags for men

By Anushka Narula
04 Sep 2022
Roll up to work in style with these office bags for men
Style
Roll up to work in style with these office bags for men

If you don’t want your laptop and other belongings flapping around in your bookstore tote when you pull up to work, or if you want to make a better impression in a more professional setting, these are the best office bags for men to invest in.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ExclusiveLeather.ca (@exclusiveleathercanada)

A sturdy bag must last whether you carry your entire life on your shoulders or only the essentials. Workplace bags should be perfect for back-and-forth office visits, among other things. While you may not be as trendy as other men, the ease of carrying a bag should not be overlooked. Having a place to keep everything you need, whether you’re at a desk or out in the field, is a great way to organise and care for your possessions.

more like this

When it comes to men’s bags, not many of us have a certain vision or notion in mind. But, guess what, we can’t have one bag for every event or routine activity. You must have the appropriate selection of man bags to fit your needs, depending on your purpose, preferences, and wants.

So, whether you want to be bold and carry a man bag or something simple and functional, we have you covered. Scroll through to discover your style.

Invest in these office bags for men

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /4

Gucci Logo-debossed grained-leather briefcase

Gucci’s recognisable logos are eschewed for the minimalist design of this black leather briefcase, shaped to a slimline form with subtle embossed lettering.

Price
RM9,200 (approx.)
shop here

2 /4

Scarters Office Bag

This bag is great for those who do not need to carry much. It is a high-quality laptop sleeve designed for everyday use. It offers a soft yet thick fabric inside to protect your laptop from bumps, scratches, and jerks, making it ideal for portability or business commutes. It also comes with a comfy, removable sling for use when travelling. The front of the sleeve contains a smaller compartment for carrying an e-reader, charging cord, notepad, and other items. Both compartments are held together by magnetic buttons that open and close easily, as well as a metal hook on the outside.

Price
RM1,000 (approx.)
shop here

3 /4

Ted Baker Freds Colorblock Document Bag
A stylish colour-blocked bag to carry all of your workday essentials and documents is designed with top handles and an optional shoulder strap for easy carry.
Price
RM950 (approx.)
shop here

4 /4

Shinola Canfield Traveler Briefcase
For easy commuting and effortless traveling, this leather bag features plenty of organized pockets and an optional strap for hands-free carrying.
Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/gucci
Price
RM6,800 (approx.)
shop here

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What type of men's office bags are in trend?

Answer: One that is both sturdy and functional while also being visually appealing is trendy.

Question: How to keep your office bags last longer?

Answer: Here are a few tips for keeping your office bags in good condition: Keep them in a dust bag when not in use, store them on a shelf, clean up spills immediately, and use cleaning products designed for bags.

Question: Which office bags go with all outfits?

Answer: Nude colours go with every outfit and colour. You can pair a nude colour bag with an all-black, all-white, or metallic colour outfit.

Fashion men's office bags office essentials office fashion

Anushka Narula

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.