Royals around the world have throughout history, been hailed as fashion icons with first dibs on high-fashion. Some of their looks have made history, with extravagant hats and effortless coordination of statement accessories.

Royals love their fashion brands and stick to the ones that amalgamate tradition and practicality. From Queen Elizabeth II to Queen Rania and Meghan Markle, here are some of the designers and fashion brands that make the most iconic outfits for royals.

Royal fashion report:

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant fashion icon with her era-defining outfits. Today, the monarch loves her custom colourful ensembles by designer Angela Kelly to stand out in the crowd. She is always pairing them with her signature black Launer handbags and Anello & Davide loafers.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess is known for her elegant style. Be it gorgeous midi dresses, classic work attires or preppy casual outfits, she carries everything with grace. She has long been an ardent lover of Alexander McQueen dresses but she loves her Zara and H&M pieces as well. She is also famous for recycling her outfits and repeating her favourite coats and dresses among others. Here are some of her iconic fashion moments where she is not anything less than flawless.

Duchess of Cambridge in Alexander McQueen outfits:

Apart from designer labels, she loves wearing Zara outfits.

Here are some of her other go-to brands for casual outfits.

Another favourite of Catherine is the London-based brand Catherine Walker & Co.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle has ushered in a new wave of modernity with chic street style and is not afraid of dressing up in bold colours. She loves her navies, greens and reds, though green is reportedly her favourite amongst all. She dons everything effortlessly making her one of the most stylish royals. Let us take a look at some of her favourite fashion brands.

Meghan has been wearing the Canadian knitwear brand Line the Label for years amongst other A-listers.

Meghan made headlines when she wore an emerald green custom dress by the British designer which reportedly cost US$ 2,000 and paired the look with nude Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall has evolved her signature royal fashion from exquisite lace outfits to custom suits with bright colours paired with Chanel pumps and pearls. Hats are one of her signature accessories that always matching her outfits.

Though she has many favourite fashion brands, she loves her custom-made suit sets from ace London designer Anna Valentine.

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan

Queen Rania’s royal wardrobe has all the designer numbers from leading fashion houses including Valentino, Michael Kors and Elie Saab. Her public fashion looks lean towards diplomatic and conservative codes yet classy and sophisticated at the same time.

She is a lover of trench coats and long-flowy dresses. Here are some of her favourites.

Princess Mary of Denmark

The Aussie-turned-Danish royal has long been known as a style muse and just like the Duchess of Cambridge, she shares the same love for designer brands like Alexander McQueen and midi skirt as well as dresses.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, Thailand

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand is an emerging style icon known for her eclectic style and designer wardrobe comprising pieces from luxe brands like Chanel, Balmain, Dior and Thai couturier such as Tirapan.

She has also been a cover girl for Vogue Thailand, Prestige and Harper’s Bazaar. She is a designer herself under the SIRIVANNAVARI label.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry has demonstrated classic royal style with military gear, classic suits and top-hat for a touch of sophistication. He has a penchant for elegant and unconventional suit colours and he has served some of his best fashion moments alongside her wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry has managed to look crisp yet incredibly cool with custom-made Gives & Hawkes suits who also dressed Prince Charles, George VI, George V and Prince Williams.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Princess Madeleine is all about neutral ensembles and classy, figure-flattering silhouettes. She has been wowing the fans with her off-white, beige and summery outfits setting her own fashion statements.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie loves her floral prints and flowy silhouettes to complement her fashion-forward style. She has been spotted wearing Erdem floral dresses with matching headbands. And she’s a proud royal fashion outfit-repeater.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice’s show-stopping style includes everything from Chanel pumps to Angela Kelly suit sets, royal gowns and head-turning hats. She loves her floral outfits and matching headgears. Here are some of her favourite fashion brands for florals and more.

