Shield your eyes with these trendy sunglasses

Weather can be a fickle thing — one day it can be pouring down with rain, and the next it can be blazing hot all day long.

For days like the latter, be sure to grab a pair of sunnies before you head out into the open world. This season, we have curated the trendiest yet most protective designer sunglasses for women to check out.

Your senses are so precious and sensitive to the elements. While sunglasses add a significant (and sometimes, much-needed) touch of drama, when the lenses have UV ray blockers, they also provide protection for the eyes. Tint alone is insufficient to safeguard your eyes from cataracts and ocular melanoma. UV-blocking protection is absolutely necessary. Consider this as sunscreen for your eyes!

With that in mind, these are our season’s picks for the best sunglasses for women:

The classics

Image credit: Dolce & Gabbana

Image credit: Tory Burch

You can never go wrong with a basic black pair of sunglasses. Effortless and evergreen, they complement any and all wardrobe choices — as seen here at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show for their Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Although the frames take a back seat in that look, they casually emphasise that chic, cool-girl vibe. Even the logo (which only makes an appearance whenever you’re in profile) takes a more understated state, appearing fully in black.

Similarly, these pair of Tory Burch sunglasses will get you there as well, albeit with a more aquiline frame design that comes with classic gold accents. They are also the perfect option for those with smaller faces, as the frames veer closer towards the smaller side of the size spectrum.

The oversized

Image credit: Longchamp

Image credit: Tom Ford

But if you’re a big believer in the more-is-more philosophy, Longchamp’s Spring 2022 accessories include sunglasses that would take up some serious facial real estate. Covering from the brow to the mid-cheek, these ones are the ones to go for when you’re planning to make a statement. Tinted in a wash of green, these would make the best sunglasses for women to take to the beach or the pool.

Perhaps an edgier take of the oversized sunglasses can be found in Tom Ford’s spring line-up. Here, circular frames take centre stage, transporting us back to the ‘60s. These huge frames are also a great option for the eyes, as they provide added coverage, therefore, added protection.

The coloured-tints

Image credit: Christian Dior

If there is ever a time to experiment and play around with different hues of anything, it’s springtime. Mimicking a butterfly, these pair of Christian Dior sunnies will add a fun twist to any look. Go tone-on-tone-on-tone with coordinating makeup and getup, and just like that, you’re Instagram ready.

But if you’re really feeling major spring energy, turn to Givenchy and its rose-coloured glasses — literally. While these may not be the best options to shield your eyes from the sun, they truly do frame your peepers nicely. Perhaps you can throw in a hat into the mix, and call it even.

Serving the full meal deal, the Versace pair will be the best of both worlds. Dipped in a unique, multi-colour tint, with deep purple lenses, they create a perfect balance between form and function. These will be the centrepiece of your outfit, so be prepared to plan accordingly.

The eccentric frames

Image credit: Balmain

Image credit: Tom Ford

These frames are not for the fainthearted. Sunglasses may have this dual effect of concealing you and emphasising you, and it’s safe to say that the ones in this category will have you standing out in a crowd. First up are these Balmain pair that features a frame that is gilded in gold, and lenses that project sharp lines across the face.

Over at Louis Vuitton, we’re entering a territory where the line between sunglasses and headpiece is blurred. Like a crown, these sunglasses are encrusted with jewels while the frame’s architecture masks the brows. A great crowd pleaser, snag these for a girls’ trip or a costume party to dazzle those around you.

Finally, the Tom Ford sunglasses are not for going unnoticed. “Simple in cut, but not in impact” is what Ford said about his Spring collection, and we have to agree — these shades might just be the final touch for your spring wardrobe.

Featured image credit: Longchamp