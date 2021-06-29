In fashion, you keep up with the trends and the headlines. Here’s a recap of what the fashion world delivered this month

Dua Lipa stars in Versace’s new campaign

Dua Lipa is the face of Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Campaign. (Image credit: Versace)

If you’re a fan of Dua Lipa’s style, then you’re probably a big fan of Versace too (and vice versa). The singer has worn Versace for a number of big events like this year’s Grammy’s where she picked up the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, and the 2019 Met Gala.

Now, Dua Lipa appears as the face of Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 campaign. “Getting to work so closely with Donatella and bonding over our shared love of fashion has been surreal. Her partnership throughout this process has been an unforgettable experience,” she gushes.

Donatella Versace recalls her first impression of the talented singer. “I met Dua for the first time a few years ago in London. I knew she was a beautiful girl but when I heard the timbre of her voice, I realised immediately she had something unique and special. Since then I’ve watched hercareer take off and partnered with her for many amazing moments. Right now, I cannot think of a better woman to embody the spirit of Versace and of this collection.”

Cartier presents a new collection at Lake Como

Cartier held a series of events to celebrate Sixième Sens par Cartier. (Image credit: François Goizé)

Lake Como welcomed Cartier and close friends of the Maison for a glittering celebration. The luxury jewellers organised a series of exclusive events to unveil its new high jewellery collection, Sixième Sens par Cartier.

The collection expresses art and evokes emotion through its thousand-year-old stones, playing heavily on graphic patterns. Actress and musician Golshifteh Farahani, is the ambassador for Sixième Sens par Cartier, and was also in attendance.

Golshifteh Farahani. (Image credit: François Goizé)

(Left to right) Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, Cyrille Vigneron, and Mariacarla Boscono (Image credit: François Goizé)

Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz. (Image credit: François Goizé)

In the spirit of celebration, Cyrille Vigneron, President & CEO of Cartier International, hosted an intimate dinner party at Lake Como’s Villa Làrio. On the guest list were high-society belles like Yasmine Sabri, and Deena Abdulaziz.

Wim Wenders directs Salvatore Ferragamo’s campaign

The set for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Autumn/Winter 2021 campaign film. (Image credit: Salvatore Ferragamo)

Salvatore Ferragamo continues to bond with cinema over the Autumn/Winter 2021 campaign. The house has collaborated with three-times Oscar nominated director Wim Wenders on a short film in anticipation of the new collection.







Shot in Milan, the film is a love story titled ‘A Future Together’, and it stars Italian actress Gaia Girace and Swedish actor and musician Felix Sandman. The idea behind the story ties into the name of Salvatore Ferragamo’s Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, Future Positive, a collection designed as if viewing the present through a prism of the future.

Burberry pledges to become ‘Climate Positive’ by 2040

Burberry’s Climate Positive commitment. (Image credit: Burberry)

In this latest news of fashion going green, Burberry has announced it will eventually become Climate Positive. This step goes further than the brand’s current 2040 net-zero target by investing in initiatives that target climate change.

Taking this environmental stance means Burberry will be cutting its emissions by 46% by 2030, among other projects to reduce its carbon footprint. Burberry also announced its support for the Fashion Avengers, global fashion organisations that support each other in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Burberry’s Climate Positive commitment. (Image credit: Burberry)

Marco Gobbetti, Chief Executive Officer at Burberry, shared: “Burberry was built upon a desire to explore nature and the great outdoors and they have remained our inspiration for more than 150 years. Drawing on this heritage of exploration and driven by our creative spirit, today, we are setting a bold new ambition: to become climate positive by 2040.”

Valentino hops onto Clubhouse

Betony Vernon and Diane Pernet. (Image credit: Valentino)

Valentino will hold live talks on the social audio app Clubhouse that’s become a worldwide hit. The Italian Maison de Couture has always been known for its eclectic spirit, embodying an open-mindedness of creative expression. We need wait long to hear the Valentino voice translate across real-time podcasts.

The first ‘Maison Valentino’ Clubhouse talk takes place on 30 June 2021 at 12.30am (Malaysian time). Valentino invites fashion expert Diane Pernet as moderator, and guest Betony Vernon, jewellery designer and author of “The Boudoir Bible”. Expect compelling dialogue and special guests Dita Von Teese and singer and musician Chrystabell.

Tune in here on Clubhouse.

(Main image credit: François Goizé)

