Stay toasty during your travels with these classy winter coats for women

We don’t intend to startle you, but November has officially begun. That brings us to the search for the best winter coats for women. Despite the fact that it was a warm last week, the weather has changed and cold spells are on their way. So we’ve compiled a list of the most trendy and warm winter coats for women.

When looking for the best women’s coats, you have two options. Choose an investment piece, such as a camel coat, or go trend-led all the way – this season, we’re all about trench coats, leather jackets, teddy bear, and faux fur coats, and anything quilted. If you can’t decide which style is best for you, why not get more than one? You absolutely can, because our list of the best winter coats includes both affordable and luxury options, as well as everything in between.

Which winter coat is the warmest?

Have you ever wondered what is the warmest type of winter coat? While trench coats, practical parkas, and leather jackets are staples for every season, duvet coat designs will keep you warm when temperatures drop. You should look for anything from shearling styles to faux fur coats, puffer jackets, and teddy coats.

Don’t forget that a winter coat is the personalised finishing touch to your carefully curated look, whether it’s leggings and a blazer or a hoodie and loungewear set. Have fun with it, but buy something that will go with more than one outfit.

How much should a winter coat cost?

Don’t be afraid to splurge if you can afford it. The best winter coats for women are an investment that will last for years, and warmth-inducing staples will be what we all rely on upon soon enough. Anything to avoid turning on the heater, right? We understand that not everyone can afford celebrity-favoured designers, so browse our edit list for something more affordable yet chic.

Scroll through to see the chicest winter coats for women

