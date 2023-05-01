Revisiting all of Blake Lively’s iconic Met Gala fashion moments

When it comes to the Met Gala, all eyes are fixed on the red carpet – and Blake Lively knows how to steal the show. From her early appearances to her most recent looks, she’s consistently wowed us with her fashion choices, and has become one of the event’s most anticipated attendees. Join us as we take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of her most iconic Met Gala looks.

Blake Lively’s Met Gala fashion moments through the years

Blake Lively has established herself as one of Hollywood’s most prominent and fashionable stars, well-known for her impeccable taste and daring fashion choices. Her appearances on the red carpet at the Met Gala, an annual event that brings together some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion, have always been highly anticipated. Blake Lively’s Met Gala looks have consistently pushed the boundaries of fashion, inspiring awe and admiration from fans and critics alike.

To get a closer look at some of Blake’s most unforgettable Met Gala outfits over the years, scroll through our gallery. From her early appearances on the red carpet to her most recent ensembles, Blake’s outfits have been marked by bold colours, intricate details, and unique designs that showcase her confident and adventurous sense of style. Whether she’s rocking a flowing gown or a show-stopping ensemble complete with dramatic accessories, Blake Lively never fails to make a statement at the Met Gala.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

(Featured Image: Instagram/@versace)