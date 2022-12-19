Store Explore: Chanel welcomes you to its new shoe boutique in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Chanel Shoe Boutique that just opened in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur — and it’s glorious.

French luxury Maison Chanel has opened its doors to an all-new shoe boutique in Kuala Lumpur. Located in the heart of Bukit Bintang on Level Three of Pavilion KL, the store is an 85-square metre space that embodies Chanel’s aesthetic codes to a tee. The Chanel Shoe Boutique — designed by architect Peter Marino — is decked in the renowned black, beige, and white palette that the House has come to be known for.

The store exterior is as eye-catching as its inside with massive see-through windows. Shoe creations are displayed alongside gold and white niches, custom-made carpets, tweed sofas, and black lacquered floors. In addition, American artist Jonathan Peyser’s aluminium and leather sculptures are placed towards the back of the boutique — reflecting the brand’s commitment to being the ultimate destination for shoes.









What can you find in the newly opened Chanel Shoe Boutique? For starters, the store currently carries creations from Virginie Viard’s Cruise 2022/23 collection, including two-tone leather t-strap sandals and high-heeled satin pumps. Fans of the ballerina will be glad to know that the style will also be available.

The latest Chanel opening in Kuala Lumpur signals the French fashion house’s expansion in the country, while continuing to welcome visitors to its very own starry universe.

(All photos by Chanel)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.