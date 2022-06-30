10 stunning mini bags that makes a stylish statement

Sometimes, the old adage ‘less is more’ really rings true. Case in point: these mini bags will have you making a big fashion splash with a tiny tote.

Leave your baggage at the door, because the mini bags trend is still alive and well in 2022. Once upon a time, huge totes were all the rage, but we’ve reached a new era in which the smallest bags make the biggest statements. There’s a bag for every style, from fun-sized versions of iconic silhouettes by Prada and Jacquemus to party-ready pieces by Bottega Veneta and Amina Muaddi. Continue reading for our picks for the best designer mini bags that’ll go with any outfit.

Mini Bags are proving that the tiny accessory fad is only getting bigger

A slight unrealistic cloud may hover over the coolest mini bags, but don’t let that rain on your parade. Like the chic clutches, teensy handhelds, small crossbodies, and so-small shoulder bags are little and can only hold a lipstick and credit card. But, a lot of great things come in small packages.

Miniature bags were historically associated with the elite, who could carry small accessories because they had staff to carry the bulk of their belongings. They’re now a symbol of our less-is-more approach to life, as well as our fondness for Instagram-worthy accessories.

Are mini bags worth it?

Don’t be fooled by their tiny size; mini bags are worthwhile investments that are as functional as they are trendy. Most of them are well designed and have usually the capacity to store a range of items that can be snugly inserted into it. To make the most of these small-but-mighty parcels, pare down your basics to the few that actually matter — phone, card-holder, keys, lipstick. Do you really need anything else?

Besides, paring things down to the strict essentials makes life that breezier whether you’re dressing for errands, a party, or a weekend adventure. And don’t ignore the dopamine-inducing desire to wear things that make us happy and make us smile—joy is certainly the best incentive to indulge in any trend, even mini bags.

