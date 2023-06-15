Supermodel Liu Wen fronts new Gucci Bamboo 1947 campaign

Every once in a while, an iconic bag will come along, making its mark in the world of fashion. This time, it’s the Gucci Bamboo 1947.

Seen in the brand’s most recent ad starring model Liu Wen, the bag’s classic silhouette finds fresh significance in its 76-year existence. The new campaign, directed by renowned British fashion photographer David Sims, demonstrates how a piece of history can endure time and continue to be cherished in the present.

The film, which tells the love story between model Liu Wen and her beloved Gucci bag, is incredibly personal and humanises the bag as far more than just an accessory. It is a companion that understands her most private thoughts, an extension of the wearer, and a manifestation of her femininity. The film enhances the sensuality and mystery of the bag.

Seen on the likes of Harry Styles, Heart Evangelista and Rosie Huntington-Whitely, the Gucci bamboo 1947 has risen to become a house icon. The curving bamboo handle, a flame-forged instant symbol that caps a leather purse in 1947, signifies the House’s history as a pioneer in fine workmanship and elegance. The iconic Gucci Bamboo design serves as the foundation of the brand’s current distinctive bag line-up, demonstrating how Gucci’s success has been fuelled by its creative sense and in-depth expertise.

The Gucci Bamboo, came to fruition in 1947—in post-war Italy. In response to the major issue of a leather shortage, founder Guccio Gucci and his crew of Florentine artisans gave their most recent bag a distinctive handle (and turnlock closure) made of bamboo, an incredibly strong and lightweight material. In a game of contrasts that defied the prevailing aesthetic standards of the period, bamboo delicately contested the paradigm of design coherence and the authority of leather.

Following its introduction, the “Bamboo Bag” quickly established itself among Hollywood’s leading ladies like Elizabeth Taylor and Grace Kelly along with the worldwide jet set, cementing the look’s position as a cutting-edge symbol throughout the globe. The utility of the contemporary Gucci Bamboo is enhanced by its replaceable leather and web straps. Given that both straps are removable and adjustable, it is an accessory that can be used for a wide range of looks.

The top handle bag, offered in various combinations that elicit various attitudes, is available in various sizes and materials. Enhanced by elegant evening wear and priceless leather incarnations, it is provided in timeless colour schemes as well as seasonal variants.

The classic bag and its historical forerunners are prominently featured at Gucci Cosmos, a significant new exhibition showcasing the House’s most iconic and timeless creations from its 102-year history, which opened in Shanghai on 28 April and runs through until 25 June 2023.

The exhibition is conceived by British artist Es Devlin and is curated by Italian fashion critic Maria Luisa Frisa. Devlin has produced a unique installation for the Bamboo 1947 that can be seen in designated window displays and inside a few Gucci shops across the world.

