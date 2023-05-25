All the best celebrity looks from this year’s Cannes Film Festival

Apart from being a monumental celebration of international cinema, the Cannes Film Festival in recent years has successfully transitioned into an illustrious platform for showcasing couture’s latest trends. With an impressive roster of celebrities flocking to the idyllic resort town, designer labels and fashion houses, too, have recognised the soaring potential of this coveted French runway — creating ornate, otherworldly creations that push sartorial boundaries. As a result, fans and style-watchers have constantly been on the lookout for the best outfits from Cannes Film Festival.

At the 76th iteration this year, a number of global stars have grabbed headlines with their spectacular ensembles. The paparazzi-lined red carpet steps are sure to remember the likes of Michelle Yeoh‘s brilliant parrot green Balenciaga gown, Jennifer Lawrence’s timeless ruby red Chanel look, and Scarlett Johansson’s baby pink peekaboo dress by Prada. A galaxy of other star-studded attendees also descended on Cannes in equally memorable outfits.

What were some of the trends spotted at the Cannes Film Festival?

Several trends featured prominently in the best outfits at the Cannes Film Festival. Minimal yet flirtatious, the peekaboo neckline has long been a celebrity favourite with Johansson as well as Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney giving a nod to the silhouette with their red carpet appearances. Bold, daring cut-outs in all shapes and sizes to reveal peeps of bare skin also appeared on Naomi Campbell’s fuchsia Valentino gown, Dua Lipa’s Celine dress, and Gemma Chang’s sultry red floor grazer.

Bling and sheer details, too, dominated at the Cannes Film Festival, with multiple stars incorporating them in their ensembles. Undoubtedly, Elle Fanning’s pink tulle and Paris net gown by Alexander McQueen is a glittering example of bling and sheer done right. Other key trendsetters in this regard include Ester Esposito in an edgy Atelier Versace number, Alessandro Ambrosio’s vintage Ellie Saab piece with a quirky headwrap, and Soo Joo Park’s stunning Saint Laurent sequin gown. Indeed, the festival was a moment for the fashion books.

The best outfits from Cannes Film Festival 2023