The Chanel Cruise 2023/24 Collection celebrates everything Los Angeles

Between opening its largest American store in Los Angeles and dressing a bevy of A-listers for the Met Gala in New York, Chanel has clearly been booked and busy.

Now, the brand has decided to stay on the bright and sunny West Coast to stage the annual Chanel Cruise 2023/24 collection. The many faces of its vibrant, cheerful, and exquisite world were revealed by the collection as the decades took the stage, ranging from the glamour of the 1920s and 1930s to the beat of the 1970s and 1980s.

Virginie Viard has embraced femininity and softened the Chanel woman since taking over the creative reins in 2019. She raised the bar for this collection, taking a cue from her predecessor Karl Lagerfeld’s penchant for drama through a nostalgic, upbeat vision of Los Angeles, specifically the Jane Fonda-loving aerobics fans of the 1980s, the disco-dancing roller skaters of the 1970s, and the surfers and peace-touting hippies of the 1960s.

It’s all about the collective imagination as the history and codes of Chanel join the fun on the dance floor. Short and sporty silhouettes embellished with rhinestones, embroidered bustiers, tiny tank tops, ’60s-inspired blazers, crêpe de chine and terrycloth, swimsuits styled to the nines, wrap-around tops, leg warmers that lean unapologetically into the Jazzercise craze of the ’80s, and Hollywood Golden Age evening gowns that didn’t sacrifice glamour or camp were just some of the looks that hit the runway on 10 May at the Paramount Studios lot.

Even the shoes had light-up heels and block heels, ensuring that each girl had her own limelight. With Viard casting her net from the Pacific Coast Highway to Sunset Boulevard, every LA girl one can think of was there, from the Santa Monica skater girl to the Barbie-core Rodeo Drive beauty.

A colourful palette that precisely balances the traditional house colours and new vibrant tones captured a rush of vitality. Richly detailed tweeds, lurex bodysuits, and casual shorts appropriate for a day at the beach were all decorated with neon-bright designs, ombré metallics, and pastel hues. Beyond the traditional shades of white and black, there were pink and gold undertones that Viard holds dear. These colours evoke the golden age of cinema, with its empress-like actresses, bright spotlights, and the unending Californian sun.

Fabrics, embroideries, and prints all carried a hint of the collection’s sparkling vibrancy. It assumed the spotlight and was shown through a variety of motifs, ranging from the most geometric to the most figurative: gold squares, black and gold chevrons, disco balls, milkshakes, and roller skates in true Karl Lagerfeld fashion. Various accessories, where ombré shading rhinestones and metallic leathers took the spotlight.