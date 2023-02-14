The daring Box-Trot bag from Longchamp is the fast-track to conquer this season in style

As winter gives way to the warmer seasons and bright colours fill the air beneath the sun, the Longchamp woman confidently ventures into the world with her Box-Trot.

Superstar Kim Se-Jeong appears in the latest Longchamp Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, showing off the stylish Box-Trot as a new brand ambassador – and the ideal Longchamp woman. The female lead of the K-drama “Business Proposal” (2022) reflects the joy and energy encapsulated by the stylish bag.

Distinctively feminine in design, this It-bag accompanies the wearer’s vibrant allure with clean lines and supple structure. Sleek and smooth, subtly patinated calf leather punctuates Longchamp’s artisanal savoir-faire as it compliments every outfit, from relaxed to refined. The French chic design reworks the flap cross-body bag into a standout accessory, drawing the eye to the bag’s oversized metal medallion that features the quintessential Longchamp horse and rider. The signature logo on the folding snap recognises the House’s equestrian tradition, offering a duo in perpetual motion that signifies Longchamp’s infectious energy and optimism.

From zesty colours to pastel hues, the new Box-Trot bags nod to the season’s trending Glamping theme. The palette features a pale pink iteration alongside a natural style with multi-coloured details pairing well with bright bohemian looks. Dressed in a long cotton dress and clogs with her Box-Trot casually slung across her body, the Longchamp woman delights in the freedom of movement.

The Box-Trot expresses its zest for life with delicious shades of candy and lemon, signed with a tonal racehorse medallion. A juicy orange iteration pairs with the same accessory in gold-tone metal. Worn across the body, the Box-Trot adds exuberant energy and undeniable impact to the most understated silhouettes.

Timeless and yet ahead of its time, the dynamic Box-Trot has once more cut the fast track to becoming the must-have of the season.

