The Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection commemorates Kim Jones’ fifth anniversary at the maison

Kim Jones’ legacy with Christian Dior and beyond has already been firmly established and will forever be recognised as a designer that contributed to developing the menswear industry.

For his fifth anniversary collection, Jones pays homage to past Dior elements—dictated by Yves Saint Laurent, Gianfranco Ferré, and Marc Bohan—by entangling their signatures with his own. Christian Dior’s “cannage”, a design he modelled on the woven rattan chairs guests sat in at his first salon show in 1947, serves as the thread that binds them all together.

From Yves Saint Laurent’s silhouettes to Gianfranco Ferre’s embroideries; Christian Dior’s cabochons to Marc Boha’s textures. Embracing tradition and rebellion, a mechanical garden of “homme fleurs” transforms into a mosaic of inspirations and pop iconography: from the feminine to the masculine; from the salon to the street; from new look to the new wave.

For this Spring/Summer 2024 collection, crisp, fun modernism, pragmatism, and ease permeate everything. Individual outfits have a flirty pop excess that meets a blending of formal and informal, mixing elegance with practicality. This collection transforms the appearance of basic and classic menswear, such the harrington, the polo, the crew neck, and the cardigan, from the ordinary to the extraordinary using emblematic Dior techniques that cross time and styles, such as tweeds, embroideries, and cannage.

The Dior Saddle bag and vests are replicated while staying faithful to the brand’s hallmark tailoring and shapes and tweed shorts received a sporty update. The collection gave off the impression that viewers were peering into a kaleidoscopic time capsule of Dior creations. Overcoats, tweed jackets, loafers, and accessories featured oblique Dior patterning.

The iconic Lady Dior bag from 1995 serves as the inspiration for shoes, which features a new circular logo on thick-soled loafers and slides that are meant to evoke new wave crêpe. Meanwhile, a variety of bags in all sizes, styles, and materials appear—ranging from flamboyant to sombre, with practical tweed rucksacks and leather wrapped sandwich bags in between.

All in all, this new Dior Menswear collection was simplicity, ease, modernism, and elegance all rolled into one, and it was a welcomed example of how tradition and change can coexist together.

