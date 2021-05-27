The latest drops in fashion that scream ‘I need a vacation’

To add to wishlist… or straight to cart?

Somewhere in between the fresh summer releases such as Dior’s new leopard Book Tote and Versace’s La Vacanza one-piece swimsuits, comes the familiar rumbling of longing that usually stirs around late May: it’s time for a vacation. Even Fendi is feeling optimistic with its new line of travel accessories for pets.

What we know about travel right now is this: vaccinations are more readily available, there’s a strong chance for immunity passports, and our neighbours in Singapore are launching a travel bubble with Hong Kong.

So the game plan is this. Let’s stay home, stay safe, be extra vigilant about our health and the safety of others, shop a little, and ready ourselves for a relaxing getaway on the horizon. We can help with the shopping bit. These are the latest fashion collections born out of daydreams.

First, get packing

Gucci Multicolour bucket hat, backpack, and tote. (Image credit: Gucci)

Gucci GG Multicolour card case wallets, bags, and pouches. (Image credit: Gucci)

Gucci gets loud with #GGMulticolour, a collection that expresses the House monogram against vibrant backgrounds. There’s a bag and pouch in every size, and for every gadget. You’ll never lose sight of your belongings at the airport.

Dior Book Tote in leopard print. (Image credit: Dior)

To hit the beach and the streets, get your hands on the newest Book Tote. This design comes from the Fall 2021 collection as a contemporary homage to Mizza Bricard, a late muse of Dior who absolutely rocked the print. The bag is a wonder; it fits everything, never feels weighed down, and flaunts expert craftsmanship.

Dress the part

We knew this was coming. Kate Spade‘s summer dresses. This year, the collection is inspired by everyday beauty; daisies springing up in the sidewalk, vines creeping along a brick wall, and bees buzzing about. These designs feel organic, fun, and happy. Bring on the margaritas and let’s celebrate.

Virginie Viard, on the other hand, wanted something “quite rock” for Chanel‘s Cruise 2021/22 collection.

“Lots of fringes, in leather, beads and sequins, t-shirts bearing the face of the model Lola Nicon like a rock star, worn with tweed suits trimmed with wide braids, and pointed silver Mary-Janes. A look that recalls as much the modernity of the sixties as that of punk…”.

Chanel Cruise 2021/22 .

Chanel Cruise 2021/22 .

Chanel Cruise 2021/22. (Images credit: Chanel)

One can see the influence, but with rose-tinted, UV-protecting shades on, one also sees breezy looks for the beach.

Swimsuits for days

Versace La Vacanza.

Versace La Vacanza.

Versace La Vacanza.

Versace La Vacanza. (Images credit: Camille Summers Valli)

Donatella Versace is speaking our language. “With this shoot I wanted to create something fun that captures the spirit of a vacation. We all miss travel. We miss the excitement of being somewhere different, of meeting with friends and sharing experiences. These images are about enjoying life and feeling free, they encapsulate that summertime feeling of endless possibilities.”

With La Vacanza, Versace’s Greca motif is loud and proud, front and centre. The entire collection comprises of beach essentials, from swimwear and baggy silk shirts, to travel bags and even pool towels.

Shoes made to walk hours in







(Images credit: Tod’s)

Nothing kills the vacay mood like toes pinched and plasters on your feet. You can’t judge a book by its cover, but it’s a safe bet to judge how comfortable Tod’s new summer shoes are by the immaculate Italian craftsmanship you see. These designs shine within their element through illustrations by artist, Andrea Tarella. The Summer 2021 collection features raffia and macramé detailing: two fabrics you’ve just got to have in your vacation wardrobe.

(Main image credit: Versace)