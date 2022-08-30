The new Longchamp Box-Trot combines modern sophistication with exceptional craftsmanship

Free-spirited Parisienne style and legendary savoir-faire meld in the creation of the new Longchamp Box-Trot.

The must-have shoulder bag of the season, the Longchamp Box-Trot is a classic with a twist with its chic and structured shape. Stylish yet casual, the ideal size range easily holds everyday essentials without turning into a formless anchor. The adjustable straps encourage different ways of wearing, creating easy hands-free styles. The hardware exudes an authentic brand of elevated elegance, the antithesis of bling.

This perfect bag also alludes to Longchamp’s equestrian associations. Paris’s Longchamp Racecourse is the original inspiration behind the naming of the French fashion house, thanks to founder Jean Cassegrain’s fascination for the famous 57-hectare horse-racing course. The connection gave way to the ‘jockey on a horse’ emblem of the house.

The legendary symbol has been translated into a meticulously detailed medallion in pale gold on the flap of the Box-Trot handbag. It is a fitting visual metaphor for the freedom, energy, and independence of the Longchamp woman, who carries herself with confidence and a strong sense of purpose.

The sleek and boxy figure of the bag is well suited to the trendsetter on the go. Crafted from smooth and supple calfskin, the Longchamp Box-Trot plays on the firm structure with rounded details that cement its feminine allure without sacrificing the contemporary execution.

The Longchamp Box-Trot comes in five trendy shades that pair easily with outfits across every season. The first is a sleek black iteration that offers the perfect canvas to highlight the gold-tone medallion for the most timeless look. Just as sophisticated, the cognac version complements warm ensembles with its rich, chocolatey hue. For colourful personalities, the Box-Trot comes in a vibrant blood orange shade, a classy cypress green and an on-trend lilac bursting with youthful charm.

Available in three sizes, the Longchamp Box-Trot offers a medium cross-body bag with two adjustable shoulder straps for short and long carry or anything in between. A smaller version features one adjustable shoulder strap alongside a mini format with a cute top handle and a removable shoulder strap. Each style arrives with a wallet on a long leather lace, a secure yet stylish method to safely carry cash and cards.

At the core, the Longchamp Box-Trot straddles a unique middle ground in fashion – it is simple yet sophisticated, effortless yet elegant. The very definition of French chic, the bag is a thoughtfully constructed and versatile companion suited for a dynamic woman in her day-to-day life.

