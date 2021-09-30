The new Valentino Garavani Stud Sign Bag will add punk edge to your wardrobe this fall

Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli brings romanticism and sensuality to life through the Valentino Act Collection, punctuated by the new Valentino Garavani Stud Sign Bag.

The Valentino ACT Collection Fall/ Winter 2021-22 took to the stage of Italy’s first permanent theatre, the Piccolo Teatro di Milano for one defining show. Bold, disruptive, and entirely punk, Valentino channels a progressive spirit, nourished by the past yet focused on welcoming the future and identity reflected in a new generation.

The collection goes off the ramps with radically shortened silhouettes, offset by astoundingly high heels or oversized boots. In men’s looks, trousers are neatly cut above the ankle. Piccioli’s vision warps the pleated skirt with new proportions while transforming peacoats and jackets into capes. Evening dresses pared down, transforming into floating panels strung together by ribbons.

Between men and women, the delivery is unwavering in its commitment to be familiar yet unexpected. Palettes are limited to black and white, interrupted with flashes of fluorescent acrylics and hints of animal prints, polka dots and checks. Netting, lace and carefully worked surfaces uncover touches of skin in tasteful ways.

The punk spirit takes hold as studded accessories command the spotlight, pronounced by the Valentino Garavani Stud Sign bag. Truly the pièce de resistance, the bag showcases the re-signification process of the Maison. Re-signification is a process of reinvention that invites people to consider the familiar in a new way. The Valentino Garavani Stud Sign bag builds a path to the future on a foundation based on a memory of signs, codes, and colours signature to the Maison.

Understated yet impactful, the Valentino Garavani Stud Sign bag brazenly flaunts the VLogo Signature, a sign and manifestation of a modern yet evocative narrative. The eye draws to the antique brass-finish metal hardware, elegantly poised on the purse flap with a slight curvature, fastening with a magnetic closure.

Like day and night, the bag comes in black and ivory. Never has a neutral palette been so bold, inviting the wearer to make a statement with confidence and attitude, to embrace the freedom of self-expression. The bag wears strikingly over the shoulder, where a vibrant silk scarf may embellish the strap for a pop of colour to tie a look together. Inside, the elegant bag hides its luxurious signature red nappa lining, like a romantic secret.

Made in Italy, this grainy calfskin shoulder bag honours the code of Valentino through the iconic Stud. For over a decade, the Rockstud has evolved through numerous interpretations. Here, the Roman Stud echoes carved mouldings of the Roman palazzos. Measuring at a demure 18mm x 18mm, the Roman Studs link to each other by a chain, masterfully assembled through rectangular joints. The stark contrast between this audacious element and the classy design of the bag effortlessly conveys the punk bourgeoise attitude that echoes throughout the Valentino Act Collection.

Discover the Valentino Garavani Stud Sign bag by engaging with My V Experience from your phone or PC. Through Valentino's innovative digital shopping experience, customers can discover the world of Maison Valentino from the comforts of their home.

