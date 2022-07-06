The poshest pet accessories to cop in 2022, from designer leashes to bowls

True pet parents know that their furry friends deserve to be spoiled, and delicious treats are not the only ways to show your love. In 2022, there are a plethora of pet accessories crafted by luxury fashion houses like Gucci and Versace — so go ahead and treat your pooch with a designer piece.

At this point in time, fashion designers are not just creating fashion-forward pieces for humans. Applying their savoir-faire for man’s best friend is another frontier to explore, and pet parents across the world are eating it up.

The US pet market has seen positive growth over the past decade, growing from US$50.96 billion in 2011 to an estimated US$123 billion in 2021. Especially coming out of the pandemic, humans are becoming more appreciative of their pets, as these creatures have provided much-needed companionship in our social isolation.

So it comes as no surprise that the world is witnessing a boom in the pet accessories front. Keep reading to discover opulent options to have your cats, dogs, and other furry buddies dressed to the nines.

Here is our top pick of the best luxury pet accessories to shop this year:

Gucci Herbarium pet bed

The pièce de résistance of any pup’s corner. Image credit: Gucci

The epitome of luxury pet accessories is this: Gucci’s pet bed. Made in Italy, this ivory and black pet bed sees the Maison’s emblematic Herbarium print transposed onto your pooches’ soon-to-be throne. However, if you’re in the market for a unique piece for your pet, Gucci is also ready to have it made to order.

Discover more here.

Versace Barroco-pattern pet bed

Let your pets catch some Zs in style. Image credit: Versace

Here’s another option for a pet bed. In true Versace fashion, this bed comes in black and gold, complete with the signature Barroco print on the exterior. Hexagonal in shape, the bed features a removable pillow — making it easier to have it cleaned for your precious pup.

shop here

Polo Ralph Lauren cable knit dog sweater

Your fluffers will be the object of envy in this. Image credit: Ralph Lauren

Made of 100 percent cashmere, this plush sweater will keep your pooch warm all day long — especially on rainy days or on your snowy Christmas trips. Dress them up in this sweater for a picture-perfect holiday season.

shop here

Off-White logo-charm dog collar

Walk them in style. Image credit: Off-White

High fashion pets require high fashion pet accessories. Simple yet decadent, this Off-White piece features a buckle fastening, so the collar can work from the tiniest of furballs to the biggest canines. Made in Italy, the gold-tone charm showcases an asymmetrical logo of the luxury label.

shop here

Moschino logo-charm leather pet leash

It’s time for a leash upgrade. Image credit: Moschino

Take them on a stylish walk and leash your pets with this Moschino number. Crafted totally out of leather, the leash is embellished with gold-tone hardware that glistens in the sun. Complete with lobster claw fastening and wrist strap, the pet leash is a wonderful combination of fashion and function.

shop here

Valentino Garavani Rockstud pet leash

Match your pooch with this trendy colour. Image credit: Valentino

Valentino made a statement with this shade of pink during its recent Fall-Winter presentation. Match your outfit choices with the Maison’s pet leash that is made with care and craftsmanship in Italy. Using calfskin leather, and embellished with platinum-finish studs, your pet is going to be the best-dressed pet in town.

Discover more here.

Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print pet carry bag

A necessity for your next travels. Image credit: Dolce & Gabbana

Carry your pet in style in this Dolce & Gabbana leopard print pet carry bag. With an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap, travelling with your beloved furry friends will be a hassle-free situation. Complete with a detachable wallet, this stunning bag is going to make your pet-parent life that much more convenient.

shop here

Les-Ottomans small hand-painted bowl

Perfect for their next treat. Image credit: Les-Ottomans

Feed them their fancy feast in this hand-painted ceramic bowl. As a much-safer alternative to plastic bowls, ceramic makes for the best material when it comes to feeding bowls. With multiple designs to choose from, the Les-Ottomans bowls will blend in seamlessly with the rest of your interior decor.

shop here

Featured and hero images credit: Gucci