The SHEIN X YAYA ZAHIR collection is effortlessly fun and chic

New year, new wardrobe! Brighten up your style with the recently launched SHEIN X YAYA ZAHIR collection, a range of quirky and colourful items that is effortlessly chic.

SHEIN collaborated with Malaysian actress, TV Host, fashion personality and model Yaya Zahir to give you more reasons to hit the streets again this holiday with immaculate style.

The SHEIN X YAYA ZAHIR collection features a range of quirky and colourful statement pieces with a touch of edginess. The exclusive collaboration between Yaya Zahir and SHEIN saw the marriage between the 1920s and the current street style.

Inspired by Yaya’s personality and approach to fashion, SHEIN X YAYA ZAHIR brings happiness, fun and a touch of feminity to any wardrobe, ready to take on the world.

The collection is designed in bright and contrasting colour-blocking style, perfect for hitting the streets and turning heads. The playfulness of blues and greens and the sweetness of pinks and peaches are versatile to mix and match with any other shades from the wardrobe.

Yaya Zahir said, “My style has always been and will always be about experimenting with something unusual, and most importantly to allow yourself some space to try something new.”

“As for the colours, I wanted something fun and exciting that will stand out from your wardrobe. Imagine when your mood is down, the day is gloomy and bad, wear one of my pieces and tell yourself, I’m me and I’m capable of anything!”

From the two-toned pants to add a little quirk for a night out to the sleeved blouse for a subtle statement of femininity and fun, the collection features pieces ready to be dressed up or down for any occasion.

With choices like the checkered print blazer to wow at your next work appointment or stud in happiness in a bright flared skirt for your next date night, the SHIEN X YAYA ZAHIR collection caters to a wide range of styles that make a statement.

Here are some of the vibrant looks from the SHEIN X YAYA ZAHIR collection:

Checker print two-tone straight leg pants

Solid high waist flared skirt

Peak neck checkered print double-breasted blazer

Contrast organza lantern sleeve blouse

Check out the full collection on SHEIN.

All images by SHEIN.