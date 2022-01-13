From Gucci to Balenciaga: These luxury brands already have a presence in the metaverse

Luxury fashion brands have joined hands with NFT developers or have themselves launched their NFT collections in the Metaverse.

Ever since Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg renamed his company Meta, there has been an increased interest and curiosity about the digital realm of non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

Digital art collectables, life-like avatars, their high-end accessories, clothes and even skin, NFTs make up one of the largest markets virtually with a business potential worth billions. In fact, the NFT world also saw the emergence of its first billionaires — co-founders of NFT platform OpenSea recently.

Moreover, the metaverse is no longer a domain only for tech wizards and gamers but also luxury fashion brands enthusiasts. From jackets, hats, limited edition bags and jewellery, these signature items from luxury brands are available for you to lay your hands on, but only virtually in the metaverse.

Here are some luxury fashion brands making it big in the metaverse

Gucci

Image: Courtesy Gucci Aria film/Christie’s

The Italian fashion house’s NFT experiment was launched in May 2021 when Gucci unveiled its first NFT-related product. Interestingly, it wasn’t really about fashion for its centenary celebrations. It is a four-minute film, Aria, co-created by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele and director Floria Sigismondi to accompany a runway show by the former.

As part of the “Proof of Sovereignty” sale organised by Lady PheOnix, a digital artist, the film sold for USD 25,000 by art auction house Christie’s. All proceeds from the sale would go to UNICEF USA for COVID-19 vaccine initiatives.

This is not the first time Gucci stepped into the metaverse. It had unveiled one of its first ranges of digital fashion products, and it wasn’t even considered an NFT.

The virtual version of the Gucci Dionysus bag was sold for USD 4,115 on the gaming platform Roblox, using 350,000 Robux currency.

That is not all. Robux currency is not a real cryptocurrency, which makes it invalid outside the Roblox world. Similarly, since it is not an NFT, the virtual bag holds zero value outside the Roblox world. However, it is interesting to note that this virtual bag was sold at a higher price than the product in the real world, starting at USD 3,400.

Louis Vuitton

Image: Courtesy Louis The Game/Google Play Store

Quite a unique crossover of fashion and gaming, French fashion house Louis Vuitton (LV) celebrated its founder’s 200th birth anniversary by launching a mobile game called LOUIS THE GAME on 4 August 2021.

This is no regular mobile game. Embedded with 30 NFTs, the game chronicles the journey of the fashion house’s mascot Vivienne. The wooden doll, bearing the flower monogram of the LV brand, completes several quests as it makes its way through the long Louis Vuitton history.

Made in collaboration with NFT artist Beeple, the art collage stood at an estimated value of USD 69.3 million. However, the NFTs used are only a part of the game’s collection and are not open for public selling.

This is not the first LV game to be produced. The fashion house debuted in the gaming arena in 2019, with the launch of Endless Runner. Featuring retro 16-bit style gameplay, the game was inspired by Virgil Abloh’s FW19 Runway collection.

Burberry

Image: Courtesy Burberry/@burberry/Instagram

The British luxury fashion house collaborated with Mythical Games to launch its first NFT in the latter’s game titled Blankos Block Party. If you are a passionate collector of toys in the real world, then be assured to be hooked on to this virtual world full of vinyl toys called Blankos.

The multiplayer game allows players to buy and trade NFT toys and has several gaming modes and levels where they can enjoy completing various quests and challenges. Burberry’s limited-edition and limited-quantity NFT in this Mythical Games gaming arena is called Shark B, which is a shark figurine bearing the TB Summer logo.

The fashion house has also launched many NFT accessories that can be bought for Shark B and used on any other Blanko in this game.

According to an Esquire report, the game was included in the list of ‘top 5 NFT MMO games to check in 2021’.

Balenciaga x Fortnite

Image: Courtesy Epic Games

The first fashion brand to partner with the online game Fortnite, Balenciaga proposed to sell four signature items from its collection to serve as skin and accessories for avatars in the game.

The luxury fashion brand’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, always has something new to offer and this time, blurring the lines between physical and digital, Balenciaga’s model has been made into a digital avatar called ‘Doggo,’ who wears Balenciaga outfits in the Fortnite arena.

Additionally, three other Fortnite avatars get a Balenciaga makeover — Banshee is seen in a tiger-striped bodysuit; Ramirez wears a sequined top paired with a pair of tattered jeans; while Knight gets Balenciaga armour boots with a hoodie and shorts.

Users who make these extravagant Balenciaga purchases on Fortnite can submit photos of their avatars to be included on billboards of the game’s town square as well as enter a Balenciaga store to perform a custom dance. In real life, people can walk up to the Madison Square Balenciaga store and shop the Fortnite x Balenciaga collection.

Overpriced.™

Image: Courtesy Overpriced.NFT/@overpriced_nft/ Twitter

Imagine wearing a hoodie that can be scanned to reveal your own NFTs, that too on the go. Yes, this is no longer a futuristic concept to be actualised. Fashion brand Overpriced.™ has released a collection of such NFT hoodies, containing codes that are exclusive to the buyer.

But what if you lose the hoodie or someone steals this coveted asset? Not to worry. Reports suggest that Overpriced.™ will give a new code to the buyer and the old code will become invalid for selling.

Ten of these tech hoodies were sold for a price of USD 26,000 on the NFT market platform Block Party at its debut auction on 13 April 2021 and the remaining 25 were gifted to influencers in the music and fashion industry.

Launched by Impossible Brief’s James Zwadlo and Chris Levett (the creative team behind the Patrick Mahomes NFT), along with Leighton James (of electronic music production duo Adventure Club), Overpriced.™ is aimed at bridging the gap between technology and clothing.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Epic Games

