Trendy turtlenecks to add flair to your daily wardrobe

When turtleneck sweaters appear on the clothing racks, you know those chilly days are on their way. Sure, the chunky, woolly turtleneck is a distinct look in and of itself, but for everyday wear, brands have modernised the silhouette into so-called tissue turtlenecks, transforming the staple into an elegant, skin-skimming top that can be as fashionable as it is functional. Check out our picks for the trendiest turtlenecks to wear.

The humble turtleneck sweaters requires no introduction. The high-neck style has been a winter wardrobe staple for years and even decades. During the colder months, as temperatures drop, necklines rise to keep us toasty. The thing is, this particular top style isn’t just for one season. The turtleneck – in a thinner, printed fabric – is a versatile piece that can be worn in spring, summer, and autumn.

New iterations of this staple piece are proving to be much more than just a cover-up layering piece. While we will always appreciate the elegance of a classic turtleneck, we are currently drawn to something with a little more flair. And we’re getting ideas for these blinged-out turtlenecks from both the runways and our favourite street style stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Moreover, the affordable classic has outlasted many trends—it dates back to the Middle Ages—and can be found in everything from Audrey Hepburn-inspired Pinterest boards to Andy Warhol tribute costumes. So, to make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of the chicest turtlenecks to shop for.

Turtleneck season is here, and these are the chicest styles we’re coveting

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/kimkardashian

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.