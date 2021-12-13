Here’s how to incorporate Pantone’s 2022 Colour of the Year, Very Peri, into your home

For the first time in Pantone’s Colour of the Year program, the company has invented a brand new hue to speak to the current transformative moment.

Carefree, confidence and daring curiosity: That’s how Pantone sums up 17-3938 Very Peri, the brand’s Colour of the Year 2022. The dynamic periwinkle blue hue is sliced with violet-red undertones and makes you feel decidedly energized and hopeful — its “empowering mix of newness,” reads the company press release, inspires us to dare and act as we emerge from a challenging season. This newness is also literal. For the first time in the history of the company’s Color of the Year Program, the Pantone Color Institute invented a shade for its annual release.

How to introduce Very Peri into your home?

Consider our current cultural climate, and this newfangled approach makes sense. “As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family,” says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute. “Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

Very Peri, then, is a harbinger of these transformative times — it takes two primary shades and makes something entirely different. “The Pantone Colour of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that colour can hope to answer,” adds Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Colour Institute. “Creating a new colour for the first time in the history of our Pantone Colour of the Year educational colour program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place.”

As for how to use this dynamite shade in your home? Work the punchy hue into modern spaces and don’t be afraid to meld it with unusual colour pairings (after all, it’s supposed to invigorate our creative spirits!). The versatile shade is suited to an array of textures, materials, and finishes, but we’re partial to the accent approach; brush it onto a single wall, consider an end table or side chair in the flashy shade, or look for it in playful wallpaper or textile patterns.

