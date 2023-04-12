Tod’s Spring 2023 collection looks to simplicity in high quality essentials

Before prints and accessories can come into play, an outfit’s material comes first and foremost – without it, there would not be an outfit to begin with.

How it drapes the figure, feels on the skin, and the manner in which it glides in tandem as you walk are a few features that make or break a piece. Keeping these features in mind, Tod’s Creative Director Walter Chiapponi presents its women’s collection that divulges into the core of the fabrics used.

The pursuit of finer materials results in leather that is almost as supple to the touch as fabric and enticing to wear. The focus on handcrafted and artisanal elements reinforces the core values of a company that is proud of its Italian heritage.

This collection ultimately highlights high-quality products. Each look is uniquely conceived, then organised and stylised to provide a unified image. Chiapponi pays attention to every minute detail, using only the best materials, earning Tod’s its luxurious position in the fashion industry.

Tod’s embraces the minimalism of the 1990s for its collection – its core principle is keeping silhouette straight and streamlined. The all-natural colours, which evoke the summer colours of the Italian hearth, give the minimalist style a contemporary twist. From dusty beige to burnt, from light hues of nude to powder pink, with bold accents of red and yellow.

Although many signature staples from menswear like the trench and biker jacket are prominent, a few feminine characteristics are also included. High-waisted trousers are worn with a bustier, and a structured, sartorial jacket is layered over a leather slip dress. Other knit clothing is featured, including a sensual, form-fitting shirtdress. Despite the majority of the items being monochromatic, Chiapponi debuts a brand-new eye-catching python pattern.

Fret not, Tod’s didn’t forget to include its accessories. The “Di Bag” is introduced in a mosaic of different upcycled leathers. A new Tod’s gommino called “Bubble Ballerina” is unveiled, with a giant pebble sole in contrasting colours. Different sizes, colours, and shapes of “The T Timeless” family of bags, recognisable for the geometric simplicity of the construction and the preciousness of leathers, are also presented.

In menswear, Chiapponi draws on the Tuscan countryside, stating that his spring collection is “a very personal one.” The pieces in the collection has a warmth and lightness that capture the laid-back mood of the life he loves, one spent more in close proximity to nature.

The rich, textured textiles are influenced by the earthy tones of sun-scorched earth, the beige of weathered stones, and the opulent greenery of the Mediterranean.

Just like the womenswear collection, a lot of thought and research was put into the materials. Tod’s presents a contemporary, assertive image with an anorak and parka featuring leather inlays, a raincoat made of rubberised cotton, a field jacket with new proportions, and biker jacket and pants with rubber studs.

A large line of accessories is included in the collection. The Gommino Bubble, a softer and more pronouncedly formed development of the original Gommino, has been recreated with a metal T Timeless buckle and a sole in which the conventional rubber studs have grown and are featured in vivid colours, generating new lines. With its multi-layered sole that incorporates a two-toned blend of rubber and leather edges, the new Double Stripe shoe offers a fresh perspective on hand-crafted rope shoes.

Due to their soft contours and lightweight dimensions, tote bags and backpacks in leather or ethnic textiles make the ideal option for a Tuscan getaway. Chiapponi knows that personalisation is everything nowadays, therefore an oversized male version of the classic Tod’s Di Bag enhanced with the traveler’s name is available.

In an age where everyone tries to outdo the other by going big and bold, it is refreshing to see Tod’s focus on the basics and embracing minimalism as it is, allowing Tod’s to stand out effortlessly from the crowd.

Check out the collection at melium.com.