TOM FORD offers full range of products at flagship boutique in Kuala Lumpur

TOM FORD has recently launched its first boutique at The Starhill, the iconic luxury shopping centre in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The boutique is designed in the signature TOM FORD palette of greys and deep brown along with chrome and glass accents. Modelled after the brand’s flagship store in 845 Madison Avenue, New York City, the sophisticated environment and discreetly partitioned walls exude refined comfort and exclusivity for clientele.

Spanning 2,820 square feet, the boutique houses the full range from the renowned luxury brand for both men and women. This includes ready-to-wear, leather goods, fragrances, beauty, eyewear, underwear, and timepieces.



Take a peek inside the new TOM FORD boutique in Malaysia:



















Made-to-measure service

Clients in Malaysia can also experience TOM FORD’s made to measure service, where they can personally create their own custom suit using exquisite materials through a private one-on-one appointment.

The master tailors at TOM FORD devote weeks of craftmanship to cutting, constructing, and finishing immaculate and beautifully-finished suits. Plus, this new boutique sets itself apart by matching European pricing for each design.

About TOM FORD

Tom Ford is an American designer, award-winning screenwriter, producer, and film director. He started out in Gucci as the company’s chief womenswear designer before becoming Creative Director in 1994. In April 2005, he announced the creation of the TOM FORD Brand.

In 2009, he wrote, produced, and directed the Academy Award-nominated film ‘A Single Man’. He is a visionary who has redefined luxury in the fashion industry and his success has been recognized by a number of international awards.

Currently, there are over 100 TOM FORD stores worldwide in locations such as London, Milan, New York, Las Vegas, Munich, Beijing, Shanghai, Sydney, Hong Kong, Montreal, Doha, Kuwait City, New Delhi, Toronto, Atlanta, and Osaka.

TOM FORD is located at G16, Ground Floor, The Starhill, 181 Jalan Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur.

All images by TOM FORD.