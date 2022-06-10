The trendiest women’s sling bags to rock right now

For the utmost convenience, nothing can beat sling bags. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks of the trendiest women sling bags.
Fashion trends keep returning and one such popular comeback is the slightly edgier version of fanny packs from the ’90s — sling bags. They are chic, petite, but roomy enough to carry all essentials while you’re on the go. It’s somewhat like a handbag but lighter and smaller. Many travellers prefer sling bags over small backpacks, owing to their convenience and stylish appearance.
Having said that, you can’t ignore the functionality for style. While picking the women’s sling bags, you need to see if it perfectly fits your requirement. If you travel often, you need something that is easy to carry and has enough space to hold your necessities. Crossbodies are a perfect choice for travellers, as they are highly portable and lightweight. Make sure you check for the pockets as you might need some to keep your medicines, keys, cash and skincare essentials.
However, if you need a sling bag for casual purposes like a brunch outing or a regular day out, you may have a different checklist; for instance, a petite bag. A petite sling bag housing a main compartment and an inner pocket is good for such occasions. If you like colours, go for something beyond the usual beige, brown or black.
Unless you have a lot to carry, you may consider carrying sling bags to work, too. You see, sling bags are super versatile, which is why they’re widely preferred. The market is flooded with different styles of these bags and sometimes, you might feel lost amid so many choices. To help you pick the right bag, we’ve created a comprehensive list of bags crafted by reliable brands.
Take your pick from some of the best sling bags for women:
If you don’t like carrying a huge handbag, get yourself this cute and classy crossbody sling bag from the Meignan collection by Aldo. The chain decoration is quite eye-catching and the bag also features a non-removable key fob. Throw in your phone, keys and daily skincare essentials into your sling bag and set out for a hassle-free day out.
Image credit: Courtesy Aldo Shoes
Add a pop of colour to your look with this medium-sized crossbody bag from the Hibiscus Voyageur by Tumi. You can now keep all your necessities in place, owing to the several compartments and pockets in this bag. Additional highlights are its monogrammable detachable leather dangler, key leash, card pocket and a media pocket.
Image credit: Courtesy Tumi
Armani never disappoints when it comes to style and comfort and the new embossed crossbody bag is no exception. Travel-friendly with a sporty design, the bag exudes a no-nonsense vibe. Sling your way into work with this stylish bag highlighted by the embossed logo accent on the front.
Image credit: Courtesy Armani Exchange
This cute bag from the Pillow Tabby collection brings back the 1970s Coach design made from plush leather. Detachable straps allow one to carry the bag in hand or hang it on the shoulders. You can pick from a range of colours — from an elegant mauve to a cosy beige.
Image credit: Courtesy Tata Cliq
The classic black sling bag from DNKY is a comfortable carrier with a spacious compartment and an external pocket. With the brand name inscribed all along its strap, you can’t stop but steal a glance at this versatile bag. It also has an extra pouch if you need space to store your delicate belongings.
Image credit: Courtesy Myntra
This cute and tiny buckled crossbody bag from Kate Spade is timelessly elegant! Crafted with superior quality leather, the pink crossbody comes with a removable strap so you can let it dangle from your shoulders. The buckle closure has a regal design, which is the highlight of the product.
Image credit: Courtesy Kate Spade
Glam up your look with this colour block crossbody sling bag from Michael Kors. With contrasting shades like white, muddy brown and light brown, add a classy edge to the bag’s appearance. The brand logo embossed on the front further accentuates its style. The bag comes with interchangeable shoulder straps and a spacious inner compartment.
Image credit: Courtesy Tata Cliq
Black never goes out of style, and Calvin Klein has leveraged this very concept to create this modish structured sling bag. The shining silver chain strap adds a fashionable touch to this solid black pouch. It has a large main compartment and an inner pocket secured by a push-lock closure.
Image credit: Courtesy Myntra
This crossbody sling bag from Dune London is where comfort meets style. Accentuate your look with the elegance of this classic black and beige piece, and be a head turner at any party. The main compartment is large enough to hold all your essentials, while the push lock ensures full safety.
Image credit: Courtesy Tata Cliq
