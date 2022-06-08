Trendy designer bags that are on its way to becoming new classics

Trends may be fleeting in the fashion world but some designer bags will always maintain an unshakeable reputation. Their value is usually maintained by influential celebrity associations, timeless designs and fashion-forward re-imaginations that match contemporary needs.
A second part of a three-part series, this instalment features trendy designer bags which are set to be new classics. Look out for the last instalment in the weeks to come.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.
Featured image credit: Dior; Hero image credit: Pexels
The Pouch was one of the most spotted bags around the 2020 Fashion Weeks. The Pouch was one of the designer handbags spotted a lot around the 2020 New York and Copenhagen Fashion Weeks. The dumpling-esque buttery soft clutch comes in plain leather and is very popular in its tan and bold colour ranges. The top-quality leather features a high-fashion folding detail, a nice sheen and is satiny soft to touch.
Ever since British designer Daniel Lee took over this Italian heritage house as a creative director, he has delivered everything exceptional. And when he revived this clutch design, it took only a few moments to trend all over Instagram. Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actress Salma Hayek have been seen flaunting this It bag.
Image credit: Bottega Veneta
Not all bags rise to fame quickly. But the same cannot be said about the Dior Book Tote. Right after its introduction in 2018, this iconic collection was immediately spotted on the shoulders and in the hands of celebrities and fashion lovers around the globe.
The oblique motifs on the bag were curated by designer Marc Bohan in 1967, which embody a sense of casual sophistication. The tote is designed to fit all kinds of essentials, which instantly exudes a Mary Poppins vibe. Featuring the ‘CHRISTIAN DIOR’ signature right on the front, with a Toile de Jouy Flowers motif embroidered all over its surface, this collection exemplifies the brand’s savoir-faire.
Image credit: Dior
Crafted in Italy from coated canvas, Versace’s new La Greca Signature Leather Tote is best regarded for its runaway design. First presented in the Fall-Winter collection of 1988, the La Greca pattern has since prevailed as a brand code.
La Greca is Donatella Versace’s contemporary interpretation of the classic Greek Key. Symbolising unity and infinity, this iconic pattern is testimony to Versace’s ability to draw from the past to create something remarkable for the future.
A notable feature of this signature bag is its detachable pouch. The supple calf leather trim allows for customisation. After all, why can’t everyday carryall be chic?
Image credit: Versace
Ever since its debut in the Multiple Views Spring-Summer 2021 runway, the Cleo line by Prada has graced the arms of trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber. The most prominent feature of the Prada Cleo is the brushed calfskin and its dainty silhouette. The triangular enamel logo adorning the front of the bag makes it a statement piece.
The collection is essentially a revival of the brand’s nylon mini bag design from the 1990s. Interestingly, this polished version is also one of the first pieces from Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada’s collaboration to make a global appearance.
Image credit: Prada
Say hello to the showstopper of Balenciaga’s 2019 Fall/Winter collection — the Hourglass. For those who might be familiar with designer Demna Gvasalia’s inclination towards eccentric styles, this doesn’t come as a surprise. Although it might be a little unexpected, the Hourglass has a vintage undertone.
The most groundbreaking aspect of the collection is its crescent-shaped curve at the base. This design is reminiscent of Cristobal Balenciaga’s classic Basque waistcoats. Its impeccable tailoring and the idiosyncratic B-shaped buckle create a contemporary look while retaining its iconic charm.
Image credit: Balenciaga
Chloé has the reputation of making cult handbags. It all began in 2005 with the entry of the slouchy Paddington. Fifteen years hence, there’s a new handbag to take over the crown — the Chloé Kiss Bag. Ever since its appearance in the 2021 Spring-Summer runway, shoppers across the world are clambering to get their hands on this coveted piece.
Much in line with the on-the-go lifestyle of current times, this crossbody bag features a streamlined shape while boasting a curved, sculptural metal handle.
Image credit: Chloe
Inspired by a term that echoes widely used cell phone technology, Givenchy’s brand new collection — the 4G bag — is already sending out signals worldwide. Why? The new design has reportedly popped up in the malls of Shanghai and Riyadh. Even the South Korean girl squad, Aespa, are not far behind in endorsing the box bag, while models He Cong and Meadow Walker are the first ones to get their hands on it.
This crossbody bag features two shiny steel huts composed of outsized Gs folded into cubes. The classic rectangular shape is devised by Givenchy’s new creative director, Matthew Williams, who decided on leather in a melange of shades from avocado to dark khaki.
Image credit: Givenchy
A recreation of the original 1945 collection, Balmain’s new line is a tribute to the audacious spirit of its founder in the post-war period. The black and white zig-zag pattern on the front of this bag represents France’s quintessential Renaissance gardens.
Ideated by Creative Director Olivier Rousteing, this design aims to replicate Pierre Balmain’s mid-century compositions while adding a bold layer to it with a monogram jacquard design and a gold-tone logo plaque.
Image credit – Balmain
Dolce & Gabbana names its latest collection of top-handle bags after Sicily and it doesn’t come as a surprise. The island culture has been central to the timeless elegance that has defined the Italian brand over the past thirty years.
From its tailored lines and the classic ‘handbag’ structure, this Sicilian bag continues to adapt to the changing times while staying true to its foundation. The royal gold finish on the handle and adjustable strap add to the bag’s aesthetic and wearable versatility. Epitomising femininity, the structured silhouette with ample pockets make the bag a modern woman’s best friend.
Image credit: Dolce & Gabbana
It’s not always that accessories rise the echelons to gain cult status. Well, we are referring to the reigning queen of handbags: the half-moon bag.
What makes this piece the ‘It thing’? A.P.C. answers the question without a hitch. The distinctively Parisian appeal of APC bags with their discrete branding, classic colourways and minimalist lines makes the brand stand out.
The vegetable-tanned Spanish leather with the two-way zip closure on top accentuates the overall finesse of its craftsmanship. The A.P.C logo is embossed on the inside, which makes a unique statement. Thanks to the interior patch pockets, this bag offers enough room to be functional while its minimalism allows it to suit any ensemble.
Image credit: APC