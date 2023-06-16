The complete Father’s Day gift guide for every type of dad

In case you’ve forgotten, something big is happening this weekend on June 18. We’re talking about Father’s Day 2023, and if you haven’t made any plans or prepared a gift for your dad, we’re here to help with a comprehensive gift guide that’s bound to have something he’ll like.

We’ll be the first to admit that it can be challenging to shop for the dads and father figures in our lives. Apart from the ubiquitous socks, belts and casual t-shirts, we often have to rack our brains when it comes to finding a present that’s practical without being boring. Which is why we’ve compiled this list of gift ideas that span everything from amazing whiskies to chic travel essentials and ultra fancy grooming products. We’ve also included several extravagant options including luxury timepieces, a cocktail machine that promises perfect pours with the push of a button, and even a Lebron James-designed wine case.

Intrigued? Read on for our complete 2023 Father’s Day gift guide tailored to dad’s every predilection, and start adding these items to your cart, stat.

Our 2023 Father’s Day gift guide for every type of dad

For the dad who loves to wine and dine

Chocolates are always a foolproof present for any occasion, Father’s Day included. Artisanal chocolatier Benns Ethicoa’s 10 Bars Gift Box is a fabulous choice that’ll satisfy. The set comprises 10 single estate 72% dark chocolate bars, made with cacao beans sourced from Asian farms in India’s Anaimalai, the Philippines’ Calinan, Vietnam’s Vung Tau, and Malaysia’s Panchor and Sungai Ruan. The company is based in Singapore but delivers to Malaysia.

Glenfiddich has also rolled out options for whisky-loving dads who prefer a tasty dram over sweet treats. It has enlisted Finnish artist Santtu Mustonen to design whisky and flask gift sets emblazoned with vibrantly hued illustrations of the brand’s signature Royal Stag. Each box contains either the Glenfiddich 12, 15 or 18 Year Old expression alongside a hip flask festooned with Mustonen’s brightly coloured brush strokes.

For the serious whisky collector, The Macallan’s James Bond 60th Anniversary Release full set is a guaranteed hit. Composed of six bottles, each decorated with different illustrations and dedicated to a decade of the iconic spy’s legacy in film, it’s a highly sought-after item for fans of 007 and The Macallan.

For your wino dad, he’ll definitely appreciate Rimowa’s Twelve Bottle Case, a suitcase specially designed to keep up to a dozen of his prized bottles safe on his travels around his favourite vineyards in Napa Valley, Tuscany, Burgundy and beyond. The case is constructed in anodised grooved aluminium with a black leather handle and tag, and its black interior features niches cleverly padded with cushioning that melds to any standard wine or champagne bottle’s size. Two retractable feet keep the suitcase stable when open, while two safety bars hold all the bottles in place when in motion. Two TSA-approved locks provide an additional level of protection for the precious vintages within. It’s a lavish gift that boasts street cred: Basketball legend Lebron James was the one who came up with this wine case idea, and approached Rimowa to turn his dream into a reality.

For the dad who’s into mixing and shaking up his own cocktails in the comfort of home, there are plenty of excellent options too. The Bev by BLACK+DECKER cordless cocktail maker will revolutionise his home bar, as it produces cocktails and mocktails in the perfect ratios every time. All he needs to do is attach the machine to its water bottle and 750ml bottles of his favourite liquors (be it whisky, gin, vodka or anything he fancies), slot in the Bartesian capsule for his desired cocktail, indicate its strength (which ranges from mocktail to light, regular and strong), and hit a button to get things going. The cocktail maker will do the rest of the work and dispense his drink within seconds.

Since you’re already adding the cocktail machine to your cart, don’t forget to grab some Bartesian The Classic Collection Cocktail Mixer Capsules for dad. Each box contains six different flavours, namely Cosmopolitan, Old-Fashioned, Whiskey Sour, Margarita, Long Island Iced Tea and Uptown Rocks. Get it in a pack of three so dad never runs out.

Caffeine makes an excellent present as well. Bacha Coffee’s The Gentleman’s Hamper is a must-have for dads who can’t get through each day without a cup of joe. It comprises Sidamo Mountain Coffee, a black round canister, and a coffee cotton filter, all beautifully wrapped in a box.

If tea is more dad’s style, TWG Tea has an extensive range of fragrant blends to choose from. A classic is the brand’s signature 1837 Black, a black loose leaf tea that carries fruity and floral notes with an aftertaste of berries, anise, and caramel.

Matcha lovers aren’t left out either. Luxury green tea purveyor Sayuri offers a Matcha Kit that contains everything dad needs for his morning matcha ritual. Each set comes with 30g of ceremonial organic matcha, a bamboo whisk, bamboo spoon, and a Furoshiki wrapping cloth.

We haven’t forgotten about the foodies. From cake to gourmet hampers and snacks, there’s bound to be something your dad will enjoy here. Try the Mocha Orange cake from homegrown French-inspired dessert shop Lachér Patisserie. The mouthwatering confection is filled with layers of roasted coffee beans, velvety chocolate and orange zest.

Still undecided about exactly what to order? British grocer Fortnum & Mason, which ships internationally, has a wide range of gourmet hampers brimming with biscuits, chocolates, sweets, marmalades, teas and all things delicious. Our pick is the Burlington Hamper, which is named after the third Earl of Burlington and is a wicker basket of 17 treats such as salted hazelnut shortbread rounds, dark chocolate florentines, cocoa dusted tea truffles, raspberry preserve, green tomato chutney, and Earl Grey tea.

Not many of us can say no to cookies, cakes and chocolates. But if dad is committed to a healthy lifestyle, Japanese fruit retailer Juiko offers various nutritious options including a 1.8kg box set of Kiyo plums imported from Yamanashi Prefecture. These fat, juicy plums are recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s heaviest plums, and are prized for their sweetness. Each box houses between 6-10 plums.

For the dapper dad

While the fashion industry has a lot to be grateful for in the last two decades, it’s the acceptance and acknowledgment of men who know their style that has definitely changed the game. Men today, especially Instagram-savvy fathers, are redefining the notion of sartorialism with their chic, well-thought-out fits.

If your main man is someone who can identify his Chanels from his Guccis, consider yourself blessed to be the child of a stylish dad. With Father’s Day around the corner, you have the perfect opportunity to thank him for his fashionable contributions to your life. Gifts like Ralph Lauren’s striped blue and white poplin shirt adds versatility to his everyday wardrobe while giving a silent nod to quiet luxury.

Bottega Veneta’s signature quilted motif comes alive with its Mini Cassette Cross-Body Bag. Great for storing a smartphone and other small items, he calfskin pouch has a muted cob colour and interior card slots that give it a utilitarian touch, and is guaranteed to become one of dad’s most used belongings.

Seeking a spiffy new watch for dad? We’ve picked the best in the business. Cartier’s Française Automatic 36.7mm watch is a delight to own this season. The Swiss-made timepiece incorporates brilliant features like a sapphire glass crystal case, silvered dials, and blued steel sword-shaped hands. With its launch only earlier this year (January 2023), this stainless steel beauty deserves the top spot on your wishlist.

Gucci’s interlocked chain necklace might also win you the extra brownie points you need this Father’s Day. Crafted from sterling silver and with modern curb-chain construction, this piece is decorated with an interlocking G logo in the shape of a pendant. If dad’s more of a sneakerhead, the latest Why Not .6 Nike Jordans are the epitome of quirky cool with their mix of tumbled leather and suede.

Grooming products are always a crowd favourite. Bleu De Chanel parfum, with Timothee Chalamet as its newest ambassador, might be the best way to remind dad of his youthful personality.

Skincare essentials like La Mer’s moisturizing cream are also exemplary buys. Infused with the brand’s exclusive ‘Miracle Broth’ extract, this hydrating solution helps reduce redness, inflammation and is rich in antioxidants that protect skin from aging and environmental damage.

Other eclectic buys in this department include Luna’s facial cleansing brush and massager that eliminates trapped dirt, oil, and dead skin cells in under a minute. Lorenzo Milano’s bamboo toilet set not only comes with a chrome-plated stand, a shaving brush, and a razor, it’s a set that can quickly revamp the vibe of any washroom with its vintage, old-school vibe. So, which one are you purchasing?

For the frequent flier dad

Dad is probably the most meticulous traveller you know. After all, his responsibilities include keeping the family’s passports and important documents zip-locked in place, herding everyone to the airport six hours early, and taking charge when it comes to baggage claim. Although your wanderlust-ing father might be the glue that holds it all together, more likely than not, it is he who needs a little bit of pampering for the journey. Think designer suitcases for flexing in the drop-off aisle, stylish carry-on bags for the many snacks you’re going to eat, and wellness retreat packages that turn even the toughest dads into robe-wearing spiritualists.

For the frequent flier, a smorgasbord of gift options awaits. There’s the Boss leather holdall bag, as seen on the Spring/Summer 2023 runways with its clean, minimalist design, and Ferragamo’s Gancini carry-on with its all-over two-way zip fastening. With Bottega Veneta’s classic blue Intrecciato duffle — roomy enough to be a weekend getaway bag — there’s something for even the pickiest of patriarchs out there.

For last-minute essentials, the Coach Charter Belt Bag 7 in polished pebble leather is definitely a dad-approved design that can only be stylishly upgraded with Thom Browne’s whimsical dog-shaped Hector Icon baggage tag in leather.

Apart from necessities like Burberry’s umbrella decked out in its iconic check pattern, long hours at the airport or on the plane demand luxurious skincare, even if it means whipping out SK-II’s Men Facial Treatment Essence mid-security check and lathering up with this Pitera-rich (commonly identified as Miracle Water) formula.

If a vacation is on the cards, the ultimate gift you can give your dad this Father’s Day is a stay at Dharana Shillim Wellness Retreat. Nestled in the hills of the Western Ghats in Maharashtra India, this luxury property offers a chance to digitally detox and rejuvenate with recreational activities such as nature walks, treks, hikes, yoga lessons, and cooking sessions with dedicated quiet zones to help connect with your loved ones. Dharana also boasts of a decadent organic spread at its many restaurants with ingredients sourced from local farms to deliver an unparalleled dining experience. There’s nothing your dad will enjoy more than an escape from the chaos of city life.

For the businessman dad who really needs a break

From boardroom triumphs to late-night brainstorming sessions, the businessman dad is an unstoppable force in the office — and his unwavering dedication and optimistic outlook have shaped your life. This Father’s Day, it’s time to go beyond simple gifts and express your heartfelt appreciation for all he has done.

For the man who seemingly has everything except time, there’s no better gift than a remarkable timepiece. Help him stay stylish and on top of his game with the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Ref 6300GR, which was recently unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2023. This exquisite watch boasts a brown opaline dial with gold-applied Breguet numerals, perfectly complementing your father’s entrepreneurial style. Moreover, the chronometer comes with white gold cufflinks with a brown opaline accented centre embellished with a hand-guilloched hobnail pattern and a rose gold Calatrava cross.

The Burberry Logo-Embellished Full-Grain Leather Wallet is another perfect accessory to wish him continued prosperity and success. Equipped with plenty of card slots and the ‘TB’ monogram, the wallet exudes sophistication. Every time he reaches for it, he’ll be reminded of your love and appreciation for the extraordinary father and businessman he is.

Help your dad leave his mark in style with the Tiffany & Co Makers Ballpoint Pen. This exquisite writing instrument combines craftsmanship and elegance, making it the perfect gift for a businessman who appreciates the finer things in life. Whether he’s signing important contracts or jotting down his next big idea, every stroke of this pen will remind him of your love and thoughtfulness.

If your dad is a connoisseur of fine timepieces, then he will definitely appreciate the elegance and functionality of a Rapport Brompton 5 watch case. Crafted from soft crocodile-embossed leather and secured with a gold-tone clasp lock, this sleek and practical watch case is the perfect companion for your dad’s work trips. It allows him to showcase his collectable timepieces in style, while ensuring they are safely protected when on the move.

A powerful entrance into the boardroom can set the stage for success. Give dad that extra boost of confidence with the Gucci Logo-Embossed Perforated Leather Briefcase, a gorgeous jet black bag crafted in perforated monogrammed leather. It provides ample space for his important documents, laptop and essentials, making it both luxurious and practical for his business endeavours.

A great fragrance also goes a long way in making a lasting impression. We suggest Givenchy’s Gentleman Society Eau de Parfum, a bold, woody and masculine fragrance of sage and narcissus flower that’s versatile for any occasion.

Dad may be too busy to keep up with the latest fashion trends, but you can help him out. Introduce quiet luxury into his wardrobe with Tom Ford’s Shelton tuxedo jacket in grain de poudre wool and mohair-blend, which sports elegant satin notch lapels for a sharp and poised look.

Add an additional touch of personality and flair to your dad’s outfits with the Brunello Cucinelli polka-dot silk-jacquard tie. Made of lustrous silk, this power tie is a classic accessory that can elevate any ensemble.

Complete dad’s outfit with the automobile race-inspired Chopard Mille Miglia cufflinks in stainless steel and rubber. These cufflinks pay homage to the iconic Mille Miglia endurance race and make a fabulous conversation starter.

Though it looks rosy on the outside, managing a business is not an easy job at all. Surely you’ve seen your father often stressed out, pulling all-nighters, and constantly travelling for work. So, how about you make his mornings a little sweeter and more energising with the Alessi Espresso coffee maker? It’s a thoughtful gift that will not only kickstart his mornings on a good note but also remind him to take a moment to indulge and savour life’s simple pleasures.

Incorporate some zen into his workspace with the Versace Medusa scented candle, that’ll help him relax and unwind as it fills the room with its sweet scent. The candle is a chic desk accessory too, thanks to its Medusa Head motif set against black and gold.

For the adrenaline-seeking, adventure-loving dad

Is your dad an adrenaline junkie who has a passion for adventure and outdoor sports? Does an ideal holiday include him going camping, fishing, or golfing? If so, it’s time to plan for a gift that checks all the right boxes.

The Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar smartwatch in carbon grey DLC titanium is a surefire way to please him. The rugged and feature-packed chronometer is the ideal companion for all outdoor activities and adventures. Its advanced GPS navigation, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and smart features like music storage and notifications make it suitable for hiking, running, or camping. Its solar charging feature ensures uninterrupted usage and reliability, so dad can use it non-stop without worrying about its battery life.

For the time when he plans a spontaneous weekend getaway or a hiking trip, this durable yet stylish Supreme duffle bag will keep his belongings organised and protected. Made from high-quality nylon, this camo-print bag combines functionality with a touch of urban style.

Book your dad a golf getaway to Anantara Resort Desaru Coast, which has introduced a Stay & Play package that combines relaxation and adventure. Your dad will definitely appreciate the chance to play at the property’s two world-class golf courses designed by renowned golfers Ernie Els and Vijay Singh, while enjoying the breathtaking coastal views. The package comprises accommodation in a room or villa, daily breakfast for two, a round of golf at either the Ocean or Valley Course for two, alongside other perks.

For the intrepid explorer dads always in pursuit of thrilling and heart-pumping activities, the Tumi Alpha Bravo Renegade Backpack is a classic pick. With ample storage, even for laptops and all other holiday essentials, multifunctional pockets and padded protection, it’s a great choice for your dad’s travels (or even you when you want to raid his closet!).

If your dad values style and performance, look no further than Brunello Cucinelli’s Lace-Up Leather Hiking Boots. These boots are fashioned in calf leather and suede, and are sturdy enough to carry him as he explores nature’s wonders.

With its distinctive fusion of comfort and design, the White Mountaineering Graphic-Print Quilted Duvet is ideal for keeping dad warm and cosy during his upcoming camping trip — or even his bedroom at home as a reminder of his next big journey.

Any avid golfer worth his salt will adore the KJUS GOLF Release Quilted Shell and Stretch-Jersey Golf Jacket, which is a high-performance jacket that’s lightweight and breathable with excellent freedom of movement. The quilted shell adds a dash of sophistication, making it a versatile piece for both on and off the course.

Upgrade dad’s golf game with the Honma Beres NX Graphite Iron Set. These premium golf clubs are designed for precision and performance, offering exceptional distance and control for the perfect swing.

Quality clubs need to be housed in an equally fancy bag. Louis Vuitton’s golf bag in Monogram Eclipse is fashioned in canvas and black cowhide leather trimmings, and is a gorgeous option that’ll easily make dad the most sophisticated person on the golf course. The bag includes a raincover, LV towel and golf set with three golf balls and four tees. It can be carried by hand, on a trolley, or slung over the shoulder, and is spacious enough to contain everything from clubs to shoes, balls and clothes.

For the quirky hipster dad

If the leading man in your life has a penchant for whimsy and anything unconventional, we’ve got you covered. Upgrade his daily grooming routine with the Oxford & Cambridge Shaving Set & Stand from Czech & Speake, which promises a perfect shave every time. The traditional shaving set comprises a razor with a Mach III blade and a synthetic hair brush perched atop a matte silver anodised aluminium stand, and an aluminium soap dish below. The 90g soap is infused with essential oils and perfumed with the brand’s signature lavender scent.

Another must-have? Le Labo’s Styling Concrete, a heavy-duty hair pomade so dad will never have another bad hair day despite the humidity. The plant-based product is formulated with linseed and jojoba — for healthy, lustrous locks — and is free of parabens, phthalates and artificial colourants. It smells good too, with notes of bergamot and lavender layered with violet and tonka bean.

For the dad that already has everything, here’s an unexpected gift he may fancy: Lorenzi Milano’s Chrome-Plated Mother-of-Pearl Toothpaste Squeezer. The intriguing Italy-made contraption ensures that every last bit of toothpaste at the bottom of the tube is properly extracted so nothing goes to waste. All dad needs to do is lay his toothpaste flat and let the tool work its magic. It’s a sleek and gorgeous accessory for the bathroom counter too — the squeezer is crafted from chrome-plated metal and has a mother-of-pearl base.

One can never have too many formal shirts. Comme Des Garçons’ button-down cotton shirt in white is a versatile yet subtly unconventional piece that’ll ensure dad stands out in the CBD crowd. Fabricated in soft cotton, the unisex shirt showcases a rounded collar and long sleeves with elasticated cuffs.

Whether dad’s still working from home or has returned to the office on a full-time basis, we reckon these comfy Homme Plissé Issey Miyake pleated crossover-detail trousers from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection make a great workwear staple. These ivory white pants are made of polyester and crafted with tapered legs, an elasticated waistband and, of course, Issey Miyake’s signature pleats.

Quiet luxury may be on everyone’s lips right now, but ’90s fashion — think bucket hats, cargo pants and chunky sandals — is still very much in vogue. These logo-embossed Prada sandals are the perfect mix of edgy and quirky with their bulky rubber soles. They feature a leather upper with a touch strap fastening on the side and the back.

If your main man is in the midst of updating his pad (or mancave) with a snazzy new look, consider snagging him some of these eye-catching items. One of our favourites is the Speaker Cloud from Richard Clarkson Studio, which at first glance, just looks like a giant thundercloud sculpture. It’s functional too — as its name suggests, the Speaker Cloud is an ambient LED lamp with an integrated speaker system for users to easily play music via Bluetooth. Equipped with motion sensors, the polyester and steel cloud is designed to be interactive and can be customised to display specific light and thunder effects tailored to users’ preferences. It’s certainly a dark cloud dad won’t mind having over him.

A stylish board game set always makes a great addition to any residence. Any aspiring Grandmaster would adore Louis Vuitton’s exquisite chess game, adorned with the emblematic checkerboard theme featured in the late Virgil Abloh’s designs. The chessboard is transparent, creating the optical illusion of its pieces floating on top. The latter are made of ebony and boxwood and decorated with the brand’s LV initials and monogram flower motifs. The whole set is presented in Damier-patterned leather box.

Meanwhile, hypebeast dads will be delighted to receive KAWS’ The Promise, which was released last year in conjunction with the FIFA World Cup. The vinyl masterpiece features two Companion figurines clutching an earth between them.

For the tech-savvy dad who loves his gadgets

Taking into consideration the vast variety of innovative gadgets available in the market, Father’s Day sure is a great day for all the tech-savvy dads out there. From the latest headphones to the best gaming laptops, there’s something for every appliance-loving father out there.

If your dad is someone who takes his cleanliness very seriously, Dyson’s brand-new purifier technology is a game-changer. Combining a precise solid-state formaldehyde sensor with a unique catalytic filter that continuously destroys formaldehyde, the Dyson Purifier Cool purifier can easily be considered a gadget of the future. It captures dust, allergens, and haze particles while removing 99.95% of particles as small as PM 0.1. Who knew technology would become this intelligent?

Luxury tech takes the form of Apple’s watch collaboration with Hermès. The 45mm Apple Watch Hermès comes with 2 distinct straps from the French Maison and a sapphire crystal, always-on retina OLED display. The Apple series 8 watch has not only garnered rave reviews from the tech industry, it has outdone previous instalments with its 64-bit dual-core processor, W3 wireless chip and up to 1,000 nits brightness. The 32GB watch with cool features like water resistance, crash detection and blood oxygen and heart rate sensors, only increase the attractiveness of this device.

What is even a tech dad if not for his all-defying love for gaming? Our curation brings to you the best laptop for hours of unlimited dad-child bonding session. Lenovo’s Legion Pro 7i (16”, Gen 8) has been rated the best in the business with incredible graphics powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 192 bit. With 1 TB storage, Windows 11 Home 64 operating system and 13th generation Intel Core™ i9-13900HX processor, whipping out those big guns on Diablo 4 has never been more satisfying.

The Devialet Mania Portable Speaker is a true joy for the dad who values high-fidelity sound on the go. This stylish little speaker marries modern design with cutting-edge acoustic technology. It offers a compelling listening experience thanks to its unmatched power and immersive sound quality. Its portability makes it the ideal companion for outdoor excursions or relaxing at home. Let your father take his favourite music, podcasts, or audiobooks wherever he goes.

Transform your dad’s home entertainment setup into a cinematic experience with the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar | Plus X DALI Sub. The standalone soundbar and DALI Sub come together in perfect harmony to produce an immersive audio experience that’ll bring all of dad’s movies, TV shows and music to life. They are compatible with Dolby ATMOS, DTS:X, and MPEG-H and equipped with the tailor-made virtualisation technology.

If your dad prefers a vinyl record over Spotify any time, we got you. He can listen to his vinyl collection anywhere he wants with the help of Audio-Technica’s Sound Burger Portable Bluetooth Turntable AT-SB727. It has built-in speakers and provides amazing sound quality despite its small size. Your dad can easily bring it to family events, social gatherings, or just to enjoy vinyl playback in his personal space. The Sound Burger is a distinctive fusion of old-school charm and contemporary convenience.