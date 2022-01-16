Feng Shui home decor and arrangement tips for the Year of the Tiger 2022

As per Chinese astrology, 2022 will be the Year of the Water Tiger — a creature that embodies ambition, competitive spirit, impulsiveness and communication. So make headway for a positive 2022 by putting into action some Feng Shui home decor time.

National Geographic explains Feng Shui as an “ancient Chinese art of arranging buildings, objects and space in an environment to achieve harmony and balance in a way that will bring peace and prosperity.”

At the centre of Feng Shui is chi, which is the vital life force that resides within every entity. Chi is formed by combining two opposite yet complementary forces called yin and yang, where yin is the feminine energy and yang is the masculine one.

You can bring a positive chi in 2022 by making simple changes to your surroundings and balancing the five elements of Feng Shui — wood, fire, earth, metal and water.

Each element represents certain positive traits. Wood is a symbol of creativity and growth; fire is an emblem for leadership and boldness; earth stands for strength and stability; metal signifies focus and order; water embodies emotion and inspiration.

Read on for more 2022 home decor and arrangement tips according to Feng Shui

Eliminating bad fortune

Now that you have decided to add more positivity to your house, it is important to avoid things that might lead to bad fortune.

If you want to restrict bad fortune or eliminate it, it’s important to steer clear of any kind of mess. Scan all corners of your home and declutter spaces. Get rid of dead plants and damaged items.

Dusty windows are a big no. Clean the windows and allow sunshine and positive energy to flow into your home. Anything that hinders movement in your home needs to be placed differently.

Water leaks — from taps or roofs — are considered unlucky. Exposed nails on your walls, slanted walls and exposed beams on the roof are considered unlucky too.

Avoid keeping either your stove or bed directly under a window. If your front and back door is aligned, there is a staircase right in front of your entrance, or your door is situated after a lengthy hallway — consider making a few changes to the interiors of your home.

Usher in good fortune

Of course, some aspects of your house can’t be changed. What’s the solution then? You can always make some additions to your home that will help bring in good luck. Here are some tips you can follow.

Incorporate bright colours and objects, especially mirrors, crystals, and lights. You can also use hues that symbolise the five elements of Feng Shui — earthy tones, whites, blues and reds.

Make your home a sensory haven by including the pleasant sounds generated by wind chimes and bells.

Include some living organisms like plants, fish and other pets. By adding plants, you will also include the wood element in your decor – which symbolises creativity and growth

Adorn your home with gorgeous statues, sculptures, pictures, rugs, and flags. Choose a pleasant fragrance for your space too.

If you have a large space in your home, you can utilise it by installing a small water fountain. This will add the water element to your home, which denotes emotion and inspiration.

Make sure your electrical devices and gadgets work perfectly.

Pay special attention to these areas

According to Feng Shui home decor principles, the main entrance of a home is one of the most crucial areas. Not only should this area be free from restrictions and dirt, but should also emanate positive energy.

Anything that blocks your view of the house as you enter should be removed, as it obstructs the flow of chi. For example, if a desk or sofa hinders your view, consider shifting it somewhere else. If the object is immovable, try to reduce its impact with the help of fabric hangings and plants.

Pictures of water bodies in the house can be a way of honouring the water element, which is an important aspect in Year of the Water Tiger 2022.

