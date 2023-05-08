Explore Celine’s various collections at pop-up in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Up until this 14 May, Celine invites you to its exclusive pop-up located at the centre court of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

At the pop-up, Celine honours its iconic Triomphe line that will be available in seasonal colours and models, as well as its timeless Triomphe Canvas and Haute Parfumerie fragrance collections.

The ambience of the pop-up shop is reminiscent of Celine’s first perfume boutique at Rue Saint-Honore Paris. Incorporating marble and classic Parisian design, it exudes a sense of grandeur and elegance and nods to France’s magnificent history as well as its contemporary splendour. Square glass bottles with amber scents contrast with polished black lacquer caps, stacked in a tall stairway like a work of art.

The Haute Parfumerie collection is a unisex fragrance line created by creative director Hedi Slimane and draws its know-how from French high perfumery, in keeping with the tradition of the “couturier parfumeur”.

The fragrance line is offered in 11 sophisticated scents for day and night. Day scents comprise Parade, Saint-Germain-Des-Pres, Cologne Francaise, Dan Paris, La Peau Nue, Eau De Californie, Bois Dormant and Rimbaud. While most of the collection features day scents, three sensual and intoxicating fragrances make up the night scents: Reptile, Black Tie, and Nightclubbing.

Discover the Leather, Travel, Home and Haute Parfumerie collections of the essential Parisian brand at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur today.