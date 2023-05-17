The new Hermès fragrance is an ode to a Greek summer

Hermès unveils the Un Jardin à Cythère, the seventh opus of its Parfums-Jardins collection, and a tribute to summery Grecian escapes.

The island of Kythira, the mythical birthplace of Aphrodite (the goddess of beauty and love), serves as muse for Un Jardin à Cythère. The island is celebrated for its sandy shores, villages and breathtaking beaches. Its unique climate sees a persistent breeze blowing throughout much of the year, and is strongest in the summer. In this new iteration, Hermès in-house perfumer Christine Nagel attempts to bottle its beauty in her olfactive reimagination of her trip to the Peloponnese island.

The scent is the seventh addition to the Parfums-Jardins, a collection of scents inspired by garden landscapes. Unlike prior editions, however, the Un Jardin à Cythère is neither green nor floral. In fact, it is distinctively blond.

To embody the island’s dry and windy environment, she incorporated strong, oaty notes that evoke fields of tall grass, sun-dried to a crisp gold. These are paired with fresh, marine notes akin to a sea breeze, and essences that capture the scent of olives trees and fresh pistachios.

The homage to the island continues with the perfume’s design. Greek artist Elias Kafouros – whose works adorn many of the maison’s scarves – brings the fragrance to life with his signature style that uses pen, ink and pink. On the flacon’s packaging, he illustrates sun-kissed golden grass billowing in the wind, fresh pistachios and olive trees framed by a verdant blue sea.

The Hermès Un Jardin à Cythère is now available at Hermes.com.