Here are 5 new fragrances to reset for Spring Summer 2023

We’ve rounded up the best new fragrances for the upcoming season to add to that much needed olfactory refresh.
Your wardrobe isn’t the only thing that needs an update! As we approach the final month of the first quarter of 2023, it’s time for us to hit a refresh on our fragrance counter. Selecting a perfume can be confusing. Going from to one scent to another just to have everything end up smelling similar can leave you with a major headache. We get it ourselves so fret not, we’ve done the work for you. Whether you’d like to add to your rotation or find a fresh signature scent, here are the fragrances to check out for Spring Summer 2023. There’s also a bonus right at the end so keep scrolling!
RM 950
Imagine smelling like a garden in spring. Well, Penhaligon’s has something that matches that exact characteristic. Made in collaboration with The Prince’s Foundation, the creation captures the sweet scent permeating the air at Highgrove House. Penhaligon’s Highgrove Bouquet opens with warm, crisp notes of lavender and geranium while mimosa and tuberose ground the fragrance — giving it depth and longevity.
RM 456
You don’t need a bold scent to turn heads! While we love a bold scent, there are times when it’s best to be understated. For those who prefer something on the lighter spectrum, Jo Malone’s Waterlily Cologne is one you should add to your collection. The waterlily heart note gives it a soft, green facet while white musk and neroli enhance the delicate, floral scent with adequate intensity.
Guerlain’s Mandarine Basilic Harvest from the Aqua Allegoria Harvest collection is like an Italian orchard encapsulated. The fragrance’s star ingredient is the unripened Marzolo Mandarin essence — giving a slightly bitter note to the overall citrus profile. For a contrast, herbal notes of basil and green tea are added; resulting in an electrifying scent.
RM 386
The latest addition to Marc Jacob’s Perfect range is Marc Jacob’s Perfect Eau de Toilette. The fragrance is fresh and an almost powdery version of its predecessors. The new flanker is youthful and spunky. Pink peppercorn and polygonum open the fragrance; ensuring that it imbues a youthful spirit. White daffodil and cedarwood skin are added for that extra touch of elegance.
RM 455
Givenchy gives its classic Gentleman fragrance a 2023 edit with the Givenchy Gentleman Society Eau De Parfum. Narcissus flower is at the heart of this fragrance, responsible for the scent’s notes of cedarwood and sandalwood — bringing a masculine base. Vanilla further enhances the fragrance. Gentleman Society is floral, sensual, and sexy: the essence of a rockstar bottled.
RM 625
Here’s the aforementioned bonus! A heavenly scented room can truly elevate any mood. Aesop has introduced Aromatique Incense with three aromatics — Murasaki, Kagerou, and Sarashina. Developed with Aesop’s iconic nose, Barnabé Fillion, the woodsy incense collection transforms your room into a zen space to unwind.
