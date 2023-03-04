10 best hydrating hand creams for all budgets in 2023

Singapore might escape the winter dryness, but if you’ve been religiously washing and sanitising your hands for the past three years, chances are your digits are hella parched. If you’re determined to put an end to dry cuticles and scratchy skin, continue reading for a list of our top hand creams, lotions, butters, and balms for 2023.
Face it, our hands are on the front line of life. We spend all day exposing them to hot and cold water, soap, sanitizer (the list goes on), and then our faces gets all the skincare glory. But we rarely give them the attention they require. With all that exposure to the elements, it’s no surprise that they’re the first to exhibit symptoms of ageing.
Loading up your hands with hydration is a habit you won’t regret in years to come. The skin on our hands, like our faces, has a natural barrier that requires nurturing and nourishing, and if it isn’t given the TLC it need, it can grow more susceptible to sensitivities like eczema. When used with regular use of antibacterial hand sanitizer, the high concentration of alcohol can cause the skin to become red, itchy, and flaky. So, how can we prevent dryness while maintaining our hygiene? Always keep one of these best tried-and-tested hand creams on hand! Check out our favourites below.
10 best hand creams that will rejuvenate your dry hands in 2023:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream
- L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
- Eucerin Dry Skin Intensive Hand Cream 5% Urea with Lactate
- Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment
- Innisfree Green Tea Pure Gel Hand Cream EX
- Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
- Chanel LE LIFT La Crème Main
- Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
- The Body Shop Shea Hand Cream
- Lano Everywhere rich multi-cream
RM 60
A time-tested gem with a cult following, O’Keeffe’s Working Hand Hand Cream might not have fancy packaging, but it packs a big punch in the hydration department. The rich, custard-like texture is unscented, non-greasy, and hypoallergenic, and brings relief to extremely dry, cracked hands by alleviating painful dryness and stinging. Only a little dab is required for each use, so a tube will go a long, long way.
RM 115
L’Occitane’s best-selling hand creams are sold every three seconds around the world. The Shea Butter Hand Cream is enriched with 20% organic shea butter, this super-creamy balm penetrates quickly to protect, nourish and moisturize hands. Honey, almond extracts and coconut oil are blended with shea butter to create this extremely effective formula.
Hands get exposed to cold weather, water, soaps and other chemicals much more frequently than the rest of the body. This makes them more vulnerable to damage to the skin’s barrier, resulting in moisture loss and the penetration of irritants, which can cause dryness, redness, scaling and irritation. Eucerin Dry Skin Intensive Hand Cream is enriched with Urea and Lactate to quickly soothe even severely dry hands, by providing intense and long-lasting moisture.
RM 270
Fancy? Yes. Worth it? Hell yes. Essentially the Rolls Royce of hand creams, Augustinus Bader’s formula consists of ultra-nourishing ingredients, such as vitamin E, shea butter, and glycerin, plus honey and white peony extract for their natural antibacterial properties. All that, plus the brand’s proprietary TFC8, make this lavish, thick cream well worth the extra cash.
RM 30
Infused with Jeju organic green tea, this hand cream softens dry hands quickly, with a gel-like texture that brings moisture to the skin without the usual stickiness. It’s a bonus that this one smells divine too.
RM 121
Made with such ingredients that soothe, moisturise, and condition skin, the Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve is a dream for rough, working hands. A heavy-duty hydrating hand salve cares for dry hands. This thick, rich formula provides all-day care for active and dry hands. Formulated with shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil, this hand salve for dry skin leaves hands feeling soft, conditioned and cared for.
RM 337
A restoring hand cream that nourishes skin and helps you maintain beautiful hands, which are often the place to show the first signs of ageing. Featuring a comforting, quick-absorbing texture, this cream leaves hands feeling smooth, soft and replenished. Its formula combines botanical alfalfa concentrate, a gentle ingredient that is as efficient as retinol, with natural licorice extract to help visibly smooth the appearance of wrinkles and even skin tone. Doesn’t hurt that it’s packaging’s so chic too.
RM 85
This hand cream has been stocking the shelves of those in the know since 1926, and for good reason too. Essentially a universal savior of dry, rough skin – which means that you can use it on your face, elbow, hands, and feet – this cream has extracts of gentle viola tricolor, calendula, and chamomile, infused in a rich, thick base of oils and beeswax, Skin Food hydrates the skin to give you a healthy-looking glow.
RM 75
This caring Shea daily hand cream helps soften and protect hands with light, nutty moisture. The instantly absorbing, lightweight and non-greasy formula is ideal for on-the-go hydration.
RM 60
We saved the best for last. Perfect for those who are travelling to extremely dry, cold countries, this all-over saviour contains a double dose of lanolin, the brand’s hero ingredient that’s sourced directly from Aussie sheep farms. The cruelty-free formula is then enriched with milk and vitamin E for extra skin nourishing capabilities. This cream, however, might be a little too rich for those residing in Singapore.
All Images: Courtesy Pexels
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.