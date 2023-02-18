75 years of Infinite Tales: Bulgari Serpenti celebrates its diamond jubilee with artistic flair

Bulgari Serpenti celebrates its 75th Anniversary in 2023, embracing its status as the icon of endless metamorphosis.

The tale of Bulgari’s Serpenti began in the late 1940s in the worlds of Watches and Jewellery, later expanding into the universe of Leather Goods. Over time and numerous imaginative reiterations, Serpenti became synonymous with female empowerment from generation to generation.

This year, the fascinating emblem has penetrated the art world as Bulgari delves into a new field of creative experimentation, honouring the spirit of one of its most treasured symbols. From the Serpenti by Refik Anadol exhibition to a new series of collaborations between Bulgari and visionary artists of the century, the diamond jubilee of this legendary symbol has a bright future.

A creature deep-rooted in mythology, the snake has captured the imagination across cultures for centuries. Greek and Roman mythology considered serpents to possess transformative and regenerative powers after the ability to shed its skin. The infinite cycle of constant renewal was symbolically represented by the ouroboros – a snake biting its tail to form a perfectly endless circle, much like Bulgari Serpenti.

“For 75 years Bulgari has shown its audacious creativity, ingenious craftsmanship and modern spirit through its emblematic Serpenti creations inspired by the jewels of Cleopatra, in a Rome of more than 2000 years ago. They convey endless tales, artistry, and empowerment. It expanded the boundaries of jewellery, reflecting the spirit of confident women and entering the world of art through exciting creative collaborations. It was and is the ultimate Bulgari icon of endless metamorphosis,” says Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of the Bulgari Group.

The Bulgari Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales Campaign

The new Bulgari Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales campaign invites a journey through three-quarters of a century of style, creativity, and mesmerising metamorphosis. The hypnotic story reel showcases the unstoppable evolution of the icon through a timeline that features the first Serpenti secret watches and colourful creations of the 1960s to edgy modern-day Viper renditions. The campaign delivers the idea of metamorphosis embedded in every Serpenti expression.

A sensuous motif intertwined with the feminine universe like no other icon, the Scandebergs photography duo capture the Bulgari serpent as it sinuously coils around women of different eras. In the last 75 years, women have affirmed the right to be independent, pursue dreams and live a life in line with their desires. Bulgari draws inspiration from the charisma of its muses, crafting empowering pieces that capture and celebrate expressive and audacious personalities.

Focusing on a perpetual movement towards a bold future, Bulgari launched the Serpenti Factory as an artistic initiative focusing on the snake as an endless source of inspiration. It draws on the imagery of the icon to discover how the inspirations, symbols, techniques, and archives of the House continue to influence the inexhaustible creativity and craftsmanship of Serpenti.

The Serpenti Factory embraces many territories that are a part of the icon’s identity, from heritage to craftsmanship, from multi-sensory technologies to the new campaign celebrating the 75th year of the icon connecting past, present and future.

Among featured projects are exclusive collaborations between Bulgari and internationally acclaimed contemporary artists. Refik Anadol, Davide Quayola, Daniel Rozin, Sougwen Chung, and Cate M are just a few who have loaned their creative vision to create original artworks inspired by Serpenti to demonstrate the eclectic nature of the icon. Throughout 2023, Serpenti Factories will present around the world with local artists to instigate a new transformation of Serpenti, elevating the symbol’s timeless magnetism into a fully realised art form.

Serpenti by Refik Anadol

Open to the public from February 17 to April 16, Serpenti by Refik Anadol begins a new chapter at the prestigious Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid.

The exhibition is a highlight of the Bulgari Serpenti Infinite Tales campaign, kicking off the year-long celebration as it charts the icon’s transformative sequence from its inception in 1948 to the future through the power of machine learning.

The installation is a multimedia artwork birthed from an innovative combination of art and technology. Leveraging artificial intelligence and algorithms taught with 200 million images of nature, Anadol interprets the concept of metamorphosis by transforming nature into data and data into poetically abstract pictures.

The immersive experience combines the installation with a curated selection of Serpenti creations from the Bulgari Heritage collection and the House’s historical archives. Meanwhile, a fragrance developed by artificial intelligence, dubbed Rainforest Serpenti, permeates the immersive room to create a multi-sensory experience.

On the same occasion, Bulgari unveils a one-of-a-kind Serpenti High Jewellery necklace with matching earrings, exclusively created for the 75th milestone. Dubbed Serpenti Blue Heaven after the celestial colours of its tanzanite and aquamarine layout evoking Roman and Spanish skies, the creation metaphorically displays an embrace between the two countries. Two dazzling snakes masterfully intertwine with one another, rendering the legend of Serpenti through Bulgari’s ingenious craftsmanship and gemstone artistry in a new tale of wonder.

Discover more about Bulgari Serpenti’s 75 years of endless metamorphosis at bulgari.com