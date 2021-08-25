Beyoncé and Jay-Z will appear together in a campaign for the first time, titled “About Love” for master jewellers Tiffany & Co.

Hollywood’s royal couple isn’t the only sight to behold in “About Love” — that would include these two masterpieces: Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Equals Pi (1982), and the Tiffany Diamond worn for the first time in a campaign.

Lo and behold, there are actually a number of important firsts made with “About Love”. Beyoncé is the first black woman to wear the Tiffany Diamond, considered to be one of the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century.



Beyonce and Jay-Z in “About Love” for Tiffany & Co. (Image credit: Tiffany & Co.)

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the world’s largest yellow diamonds, CNN reports. It was unearthed in South Africa in 1877 and purchased by founder Charles Lewis Tiffany a year later. The diamond weighs 128.54 carats and features an unprecedented 82 facets.

Only three women have worn the Tiffany Diamond since, including Audrey Hepburn and Lady Gaga.

The 128.54 carat Tiffany Diamond. (Image credit: Tiffany & Co.)

Another key component of “About Love” is Basquait’s “Equals Pi”, a painting that has since its creation remained in a private collection. Call it fate — “Equals Pi” uses the same enchanting shade that is unmistakably ‘Tiffany Blue’.

Jay-Z is in fact a big fan of the artist with his own purchase of a $4.5 million (about RM19 million) painting titled “Mecca” (1982). Fans may already picked up on his love for Basquait with multiple references to the artist in his rap songs.

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s rarely seen 1982 painting Equals Pi. #AboutLove #TiffanyAndCo



© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. pic.twitter.com/Ql8yGp5qac — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) August 23, 2021

The campaign is as Tiffany & Co. describes it,”an exploration of connection and vulnerability”. It encompasses a film directed by acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei, in which Beyoncé covers the iconic “Moon River” made famous in the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The performance is captured by her husband on a Super 8 camera.

Accompanying images were shot by Mason Poole and styled by June Ambrose and Marni Senofonte. Here’s a first look the film:

Tiffany & Co. and the Carters are the perfect pairing really, when you appreciate how Tiffany & Co. is a brand synonymous with engagement rings, and the Carters are well, the Carters. Hollywood’s long-standing power couple. Together, they produced “About Love” with a shared vision.

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family,” says Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product & Communications at Tiffany & Co.

(Image credit: @beyonce/Instagram)

“About Love” marks a milestone in the jeweller’s new creative direction, perhaps embracing art in all its forms. Joining a list of luxury labels working with K-pop icons, Tiffany & Co. delighted Blinks around the world when they announced Rosé as its newest global ambassador.

Tiffany & Co. also took the opportunity to announce its pledge of $2 million (about RM8.45 million) towards scholarships and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The “About Love” campaign launches globally on 2 September, with the accompanying film launching 15 September on Tiffany.com. The campaign will further unfold later this year with additional films created by acclaimed director Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director, Derek Milton.