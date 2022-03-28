Bvlgari redefines its iconic collection with B.zero1 New Classic

Elegantly designed, with spirals highlighted in the pieces, Bvlgari’s B.zero1 is a collection born from the brave ambition of revolutionising the aesthetic codes in the world of jewellery design through creativity and imagination.

Created in 1999 just in time to welcome the year 2000, its name signifies fresh beginnings. The “B” stands for Bvlgari, “0” for the new millennium and “1” for new, infinite beginnings. Hence why an endless spiral is significant to its design: it serves as a reminder that it’s always a good moment to blaze one’s own trail, as there is an opportunity and a “chapter 1” waiting to be written behind every turn.

In 2022, B.zero1 is reinterpreted with a subtle yet sophisticated touch. The iconic look of the timeless classic is enriched with a wave-shaped diamond décor, representing a metaphor for that powerful momentum towards opportunities, personal growth and positive change.

The sparkling diamond-set wave embraces the distinctive central spiral on both ends of the new B.zero1 ring, which bears the collection’s emblematic column-like design that conjures images of Rome’s magnificent Colosseum in its fluid, sculptural and undeniably architectural forms.

The new B.zero1 ring is available in the three-band version in 18K yellow, rose or white gold. It is evident that it fuses its legendary convention-defying spirit with the evocative force of its new inspiration to form a distinctive reinterpretation of the iconic collection.

To celebrate the launch of B.zero1 New Classic, Bvlgari invited influential media, celebrities, and tastemakers to The Estate on Federal Hill last month to view the collection in person. Among the guests who graced the exclusive event were Scha Alyahya, Awal Ashaari, Marion Caunter, and Jojo Goh.

The colonial style mansion perched atop a hill overlooking the KL city skyline made for an elegant setting for the exquisite display of jewellery within. On the lush lawn, transformed into a glamorous stage and seating area, guests were entertained by DJ Bate and DJ Blink, and later with a performance by Daiyan Trisha before the curtains closed with a spectacular show of fireworks befitting the radiance of the B.zero1 pieces.