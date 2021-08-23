Cartier appoints Lily Collins as the new face of Clash de Cartier

Clash de Cartier has heralded a new era for Cartier since its 2019 launch, defying typical expectations of fine jewellery with an edgy, punk-leaning collection.

Now, the maison is pushing the envelope with a new, even more mesmerising Clash de Cartier capsule, where the signature buff-top stud gets reimagined with diamonds, onyx and amethyst. The Clash [Un]limited collection – available for sale from September – will feature an assortment of spiked rings, bracelets, earrings and two watches, all of which echo and amplify Cartier’s great savoir-faire.

A multi-faceted, award-winning actress known for her versatility and adaptability, Lily Collins is a no-brainer match for the new Clash [Un]limited. Young, free-spirited and ambitious, the 32-year-old star – who’s also the face of the Double C de Cartier bag – epitomises the maison’s pioneering spirit and penchant for the unexpected. Since receiving a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as a devout Baptist in Rules Don’t Apply, Collins has taken on a wide variety of roles, including an unruly anorexic girl in To The Bone, screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz’s secretary in Mank, an animal-rights activist in Okja and a sassy social media strategist in Emily in Paris. On top of playing Emily Cooper, Collins is also a producer for the Emmy-nominated Netflix series.

“When it came to expressing the duality of the Clash [Un]limited jewellery, Lily Collins was the obvious choice,” says international marketing and communications director Arnaud Carrez. “Unique and committed, Lily Collins embodies a new generation of artists who dare to reveal their different sides, sometimes classic and elegant, sometimes creative, sometimes even extravagant. In summary, people who do not limit themselves.”

Collins’ refusal to be typecast extends beyond the stage and the screen. She has a documented career as a writer, and is also involved with different nonprofit organisations, most notably the GO Campaign, which raises funds to help orphans and vulnerable children in the United States and around the world.

On the partnership, Collins, who joins Jake Gyllenhaal, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, Maisie Williams and Jackson Wang as Cartier-approved campaign stars, says: “For me, being part of the Cartier family means joining a community of unique nonconformists who show great strength of character. Cartier is Paris, it’s this certain idea of elegance and French refinement which the Clash [Un]limited jewellery and the Double C bag embody with classic extravagance.”

