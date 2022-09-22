Cartier commemorates “Into the Wild” exhibition in KL with a roaring celebration

Anyone within the vicinity of the Petronas Twin Towers on the 8th of September would’ve noticed the iconic landmark turning a vibrant red that particular evening. No reason to panic, however, as it was brilliantly Cartier’s way of celebrating its first public exhibition in Kuala Lumpur: “Into the Wild”.

In celebration of the exhibition, the maison hosted an unforgettable party at Sky Garden at Permata Sapura, which culminated in a phenomenal surprise.

The venue was transformed into a lush landscape to complement the exhibition’s theme, and guests – who began arriving after 7pm – were greeted with music played by local spinner, DJ Irama.

That was not the only entertainment of the evening, as legendary Malaysian singer Misha Omar also performed a special stage, belting out classics including her very own “Bunga-Bunga Cinta”.

Among the 300 guests that livened up the “Into the Wild” party were media friends and famous faces such as Datuk Nicol Ann David, Marion Caunter, Scha Al-Yahya, Awal Ashaari, Hael Husaini, Meerqeen, Anna Jobling and Nazreem Musa.

To close the evening, guests were invited into the garden to enjoy a 10-minute light and drone show, featuring an impressive total of over 300 drones – a never-before-done feat in Kuala Lumpur. Most exciting was when a panther, formed by the drones, prowled the city skyline.

The show might have been over, but the party wasn’t. The celebration continued with guests dancing the night away under the crimson glow of the towers, while being entertained by the theatrics of the bartenders from Three x Co. No doubt the evening was a roaring success for the maison.