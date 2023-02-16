Cartier, Dior, and more: The latest jewellery news from the world of haute joaillerie

In this month’s latest jewellery news, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and more are making shiny headlines.

It’s exquisite pieces galore this month, from delicate earrings to extravagant necklaces. At the Paris Haute Couture show, Gucci and Louis Vuitton stunned the fashion crowd with their baubles. On the other hand, Dior and Cartier continue to expand on their bejewelled universes, with a continuation of Dior’s haute joaillerie line and Cartier’s expansion of the Beautes du Monde chapter.

Gucci Hortus Deliciarum











Images credit: Gucci

Shining bright at the House’s Place Vendôme boutique, Gucci adds a decadent slew of new pieces to its Hortus Delicarium high jewellery collection. True to its English translation (’Garden of Delights’), the third chapter draw from the world of travelling and all the memorable moments that are ripe for the making.

Featuring all the typical accoutrements you can think of when it comes to jewellery, the Maison also includes multi-finger rings to capture the hearts of every jewellery lover. While evoking everything distant and exotic, the expert jewellers are also influenced by the tangential aspects of travel: nature and the animal kingdom.

Cartier Beautes du Monde

The Obi Necklace

The Camail Necklace

The Ocelle Necklace Images credit: Cartier

Taking inspiration from various cultures and the world around them, Cartier’s latest Beautes du Monde high jewellery collection sees an expansion of the highly sought-after line. For instance, the Ocelle Necklace showcases hues inspired by the Islamic arts. The chromatic combination of blue and green was brought in by Louis Cartier himself, and it quickly found itself in the Maison’s palette.

His appreciation for the green stone can also be seen in two other pieces in this new release, namely the Camail Necklace and the Obi Necklace. The former boasts five juicy pear-shaped emeralds, placed in order to mimic a bird’s plumage in choker form. The latter draws inspiration from Japanese fabrics that feature the rising sun motif.

Louis Vuitton Spirit II Collection

























Images credit: Louis Vuitton

A second and final iteration of the original Spirit high jewellery collection revealed last June, the house of Louis Vuitton stunned the crowd at Couture Week with their 30-piece-strong high jewellery collection. Marking Francesca Amfitheatrof’s fourth high jewellery collection, the Spirit II is set across four universes that reflect the core values of the Maison: Destiny, Liberty, Fantasy, and Radiance.

Destiny is an ode to ruby; Liberty to emerald; Fantasy to everything gold and diamonds; and Radiance to garnet. No matter what precious jewels your heart desires, there’s bound to be one that catches your eye amidst the treasures in the Spirit II collection.

Dior The Dearest Dior Collection





















Images credit: Dior

Finally, we round up the latest jewellery news with a mega-collection: Dior’s The Dearest Dior, which boasts over seventy bijoux courtesy of one enterprising Victoire de Castellane. Exuding the atelier’s mastery over precious metals and stones, this selection of jewellery embraces the grace and delicacy of lace, resulting in baubles that are equal parts fragile and powerful.

Utilising a rainbow’s worth of jewels, the collection has something for everyone, from pendant earrings to delicate bracelets and ornate necklaces.

Featured image credit: Cartier; Hero image credit: Gucci