Chopard extends its timeless L’Heure du Diamant collection

Masterfully crafted, the L’Heure du Diamant collection from Chopard unites a symbol of eternity with contemporary design. The newest additions to the elegant collection include a timepiece alongside a pair of earrings and two pendants in ethical white gold and diamonds of the highest grade.

Blending ethics with enchanting aesthetics, Chopard has been on a journey to sustainable luxury since 2013 thanks to the initiative launched by co-president and artistic director of Chopard, Caroline Scheufele. The pieces in the L’Heure du Diamant collection reflect Chopard’s ongoing efforts to the creation of sustainable fine jewellery and timepieces.

Since 2018, Chopard has achieved a 100% ethical gold supply chain. Fairmined-certified ethical gold and diamonds sourced only from suppliers certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council form all the maison’s creations. “The most beautiful tribute to nature is above all to respect its fragile resources,” Caroline asserts.

Each watch of the L’Heure du Diamant collection features a dial forged from an alluring precious material and a crown of diamonds, vividly affirmed by the latest creation. In past iterations, Chopard has explored the use of vibrant hard stones from mesmerising sky-blue turquoise and forest green malachite, to fine guilloché and painted ornament.

Pendant in 18k white gold set with brilliant-cut diamonds (3.2 carats); Earrings in ethical 18k white gold set with brilliant-cut diamonds (6.6 carats).

The new timepiece flaunts a beautiful oval mother-of-pearl dial accentuated by diamond- set hour markers. Light plays jubilantly on the iridescent surface through a glare-proof sapphire crystal case. The silvery display is further enhanced by a bezel entirely paved with more than 4 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds.

Chopard artisans have constructed a crown setting for each gem adorning the timepiece, showcasing the maison’s peerless savoir-faire. The technique reduces the visibility of the setting prongs, allowing maximum exposure of the sparkling jewels.

L’Heure du Diamant watch.

L’Heure du Diamant earrings.

L’Heure du Diamant necklace.

L’Heure du Diamant necklace.



The 18k ethical white gold timepiece artfully fastens with Chopard’s famed bark motif bracelet. The delicate ridge texture of the bracelet captures the beauty of nature on a minute scale. A unique and proprietary Chopard technique gives the precious metal a silky finish.

As visually pleasing as it is comfortable, the bracelet rests comfortably against the skin without the risk of snagging or pinching. A technique pioneered by the Scheufele family in the 1960s, the method consists of hand engraving the gold, which is then affixed to the bracelet structure, enabling a supple and flowing feel on the wrist.This watch bracelet calls to mind vintage jewellery charm from the ‘60s and ‘70s while staying in tune with modern naturalist trends.

Watch with facetted crown in ethical 18k white gold set with brilliant-cut diamonds with diameter 34.4 x 29.6mm; earrings in ethical 18k white gold set with brilliant-cut diamonds (6.6 carats).

Finally, the dainty timepiece combines an in-house 09.01-C mechanical movement with automatic winding that ensures a 42-hour power reserve. The balance struck between jewellery-making artistry and horological mastery in L’Heure du Diamant is a genuine demonstration of beauty and intelligence. The timepiece is a perfect expression of present-day femininity – bold and empowering, without sacrificing grace and style.

Accompanying the timepieces are a selection of jewellery creations that express ageless femininity and the power of diamonds. These pieces employ the same crown setting technique seen in the L’Heure du Diamant watches.

Pendant in ethical 18k white gold set with brilliant-cut diamonds (6.7 carats).

In one set, a pair of round earrings comprising two circles of varying sizes pair with a matching pendant. The combination of the perfect shapes offers an attractive facet to brighten any outfit with vibrant plays of light. An alternative pendant version is available in a larger pear-shaped form, commanding attention with poise.

Well balanced in execution, Chopard’s expert jewellery and gem-setting artisans grasp the unconquerable brilliance of diamonds as symbols of light, purity, and perfection. The L’Heure du Diamant collection offers flamboyant panache tinged with contemporary appeal – the perfect dress watch. These are masterpieces catered to the cream of the crop, suited to becoming heirlooms between generations of women of substance.

(All images: Chopard)

This story was first published Prestige Malaysia’s April 2021 issue. To read the latest issue, pick up a copy from the nearest newsstand or subscribe on Magzter.