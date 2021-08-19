DeGem’s LAZARE® V Collection is the jeweller’s most “victorious” one yet!

Style

By Naseem Randhawa
19 Aug 2021
Inspired by the letter “V” representing victory, DeGem has launched the My First LAZARE® campaign featuring the new V Collection.

Comprising a set of matching necklace, ring and earrings, each piece from the collection is accentuated with an ideal-cut LAZARE Diamond® and meticulously crafted “V” initial in 18K white gold and gold.

My First LAZARE® V Collection Diamond Earrings.

This unique design creates an illusion of a “floating” diamond and optimises light refraction for a brilliant shine.

Edgy yet bold, this collection truly elevates the wearer’s style to victorious heights.

Symbolising positive energy, this inspirational collection serves as an acknowledgement of endurance to overcome significant challenges of today and tomorrow – perfectly crafted to fit young, driven, and victorious women.

My First LAZARE® V Collection Diamond Necklace.
My First LAZARE® V Collection Diamond Ring.

The collection retails from RM4,500 onwards, and is now available on the DeGem E-Store: www.degemdiamond.com/estore

Naseem Randhawa
