Elegant Edge: Roberto Coin serves graceful jewellery styles to all women

Roberto Coin delivers vibrance and grace to all women across its Venetian Princess, Rock & Diamonds, and Love in Verona collections.

An artful blend of soft curves and delicate details with clean lines, the Italian jeweller captures the essence of femininity no matter what kind of woman you are.

The creations of Love in Verona connect Roberto Coin’s pieces to Verona, one of Italy’s most revered cities and the stage for literature’s most famous romantic pair, Romeo and Juliet. The rainbow round design necklace embodies hope, perfection, and love, combining rose gold with mother-of-pearl, sapphires, green garnets, and diamonds.

These round design rings within the Love in Verona collection showcase the reintroduction of the four-petal diamond flower frequently at the heart of many Roberto Coin collections. The repetition of the motif throughout the series is an ode to the architectural structure of the Arena of Verona, one of the city’s most iconic structures. The rose gold iterations combine malachite and black jade with diamonds, with a regal blue version in lapis lazuli. The ring is also available in yellow gold with diamonds.

The Rock & Diamonds collection keeps in mind the woman with a strong soul whose qualities are like diamonds, exceedingly refined. Get ready to conquer life dressed in these effortlessly stylish yellow and rose gold bangles accented with diamonds. Repeating geometric shapes lend an appealing visual consistency that carries into matching yellow, white, and rose gold link diamond rings. Roberto Coin’s skilled artisans showcase remarkable savoir-faire, imbuing grace into rigid forms with attention to detail from every angle, encouraging mixing and matching along the way.

Within the Rock & Diamonds collection from Roberto Coin dwells a series of spectacular rose gold necklaces with hypnotic and mystical energy that echoes an Aztec influence. The pendants arrive in multiple iterations, with versions blending lapis lazuli, malachite, and polished gold with diamonds in two beautiful sizes.

Roberto Coin regards the Princess collection as the most romantic family within its creative oeuvre, with the Venetian Princess the most mythical of these. As the bangles in white and yellow satin finished gold with diamonds showcase, the inside of each jewel hides a complex structure of twisted threads. The allure of mystery is a nod to the city of Venice, a keeper of countless legends and secrets. On the outside, the delicate decorations nod to the decorations adorning Venetian palaces.

Capturing the romance of the Princess family, these rose gold earrings combine lapis lazuli and white diamonds to achieve these regal adornments. The floral shape is a quintessential symbol of beauty. A stone imbued with meaning, lapis lazuli is associated with strength, courage, royalty, wisdom, intellect, and truth. Roberto Coin’s artisans have created a gold motif that blooms to its peak beauty when worn by women who embrace the princess within.

