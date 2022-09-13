What makes The Queen Mother’s 1937 crown with Koh-i-Noor so special?

Here’s everything to know about Queen Elizabeth II’s priceless 1937 crown, also known as the Queen Mother’s Crown, which contains Kohinoor diamond.

Queen Elizabeth‘s Crown The Queen Mother is the crown designed for Queen Elizabeth, King George VI’s wife, to wear at their coronation in 1937 and State Openings of Parliament during her husband’s reign.

The crown was made by Garrard & Co., the Crown Jeweller of the time, and is based in part on the design of Queen Mary’s Crown, however, it has four half-arches instead of eight. Its arches, like Queen Mary’s Crown, are detachable at the crosses-pattée, allowing it to be worn as a circlet or an open crown. It is the only platinum crown for a British king or queen.

The crown has a platinum frame studded with 2,800 diamonds, most of which are cushion-shaped, although some are rose-cut and others are brilliant-cut. The band, made up of alternating clusters formed as crosses and rectangles, is bordered with single rows of brilliant-cut diamonds and set in front with a large diamond gifted to Queen Victoria by the Sultan of Turkey in 1856.

Four fleurs-de-lis and four crosses-pattée are placed above the band. The 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond once gifted to the British by Maharaja of Punjab Duleep Singh is set in a detachable platinum mount on the front cross. The four tapering half-arches are removable and are surmounted with a pavé-set monde and a cross set with a rock crystal replica of the Lahore Diamond (presented to Queen Victoria by the East India Company in 1851). With a purple velvet cap and an ermine band.

This crown was built for Queen Elizabeth, consort of King George VI, in 1937, using many stones already in the collection. The majority of the diamonds in Queen Victoria’s Regal Circlet were removed. The Koh-i-Noor diamond had been successively mounted in the crowns of Queen Alexandra and Queen Mary and was once again reset for this crown. Sultan Abdul Medjid gifted the Turkish diamond to Queen Victoria in 1856 as a gesture of gratitude for British support during the Crimean War.

During King George VI’s reign, Queen Elizabeth wore the crown without its arches at State Openings of Parliament, and again at the coronation of her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953.

The legacy to continue with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall?

As per reports, Prince Charles modified his coronation vows some years ago to add Queen Camilla, with his mother’s blessing. The insertion of his wife’s title was included as part of a general reworking of plans for the Westminster Abbey ceremony up to five years ago, a senior palace source stated. Her Majesty The Queen revealed on Saturday that the Duchess of Cornwall will become Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends to the throne. It was announced that when Prince Charles is crowned, Camilla will be given the Queen Mother’s priceless platinum and diamond crown.

