Get on one knee with these captivating engagement rings that she’ll love

Planning on making your big proposal soon? For a crucial moment such as this, it’s best to be prepared with, well, the best. Luckily for you, De Beers Jewellers has recently launched striking new engagement rings for you to absolutely steal her heart.

So you’ve asked for her hand, and all that’s left to do is to get her to say yes. No big deal. All you have left to do is dress for the occasion, plan the magical moments down to the second, and have your romantic declaration committed to memory. Having friends and family to mark the occasion with is of course optional, but if you’re really aiming to leave an impression — and walk away with a brand new fiance — your best bet is these stunners from De Beers Jewellers.

With 130 years of expertise in the field, this is the jeweller to trust your most delicate undertakings with. The House not only have access to some of the world’s most coveted precious stones but the in-house designers are dedicated to creating designs that are contemporary, and with the finest craftsmanship.

For its spring refresh, De Beers has produced two new intricate designs for its engagement rings collection: the Dewdrop and Enchanted Lotus Crown rings.



Images credit: De Beers Jewellers

For a ring that’s to be worn on the daily, versatility is an absolute must. Unlike costume jewellery, classic engagement rings have to toe the line between being an enthralling piece of accessories without being out-of-this-world extravagant. But this doesn’t mean you have to forsake personality. Here is where these two new drops come into play.

The round diamonds featured on both pieces are symbolic of purity and eternity. Whether they are worn alone or together, styles like these will enhance her jewellery game — and it can even be included in a gorgeous ring stack that’s definitely all the rage these days.

But these blooming beauties aren’t the only new sparklers to enter De Beers wide offering; the timeless DB Classic and DB Aura ranges also welcome three new members each into their midst.

New DB Classic rings join this scintillating fray



Images credit: De Beers Jewellers

Whether your soon-to-be lifelong partner is the type to go the classic black dress route on date nights, or the kind to turn up her fashion game any chance she’s got, the DB Classic ring is a fail-safe range to check out. Perfectly proportioned with a v-setting to elevate the hero diamond, the DB Classic Coloured Pave round brilliant diamond rings are given a playful edge.

For these new engagement rings, the pave-set bands feature fancy yellow or gentle pink round brilliant diamonds, accentuating the brilliance of the 3 carat plus round brilliant hero diamond.

But if ultimate sparkle is what you’re looking for, turn your attention to this head-turning bauble: the DB Classic radiant-cut ring. With its unique facet pattern, the cut is renowned for its high degree of brilliance and for making a statement.

Image credit: De Beers Jewellers

Finally, these three rings from the DB Aura line will win your girl’s heart at first glance. A modern-day iteration of the crowns that are featured in Byzantine-era wedding bands, these radiant rings feature a halo of microwave-set diamonds that intensify the grandeur of the ring’s magnificent one-carat hero diamond that comes in these designs: marquise-shaped, heart-shaped, and radiant-cut.

Now that you’re acquainted with the latest and most beautiful engagement rings in the game, it’s time to bag one for your future fiance to say yes to.

Featured and hero images credit: De Beers Jewellers