HABIB opens modern luxury concept showroom in Bangsar Village II

HABIB, a premier homegrown jeweller, has just unveiled its latest showroom today. Located at Bangsar Village II, the spacious 2,399 sq. ft. (223 sqm.) is the first modern luxury concept showroom that features a dedicated exclusive area with its own dining area and sofa lounge corner.

Inspired by a wide range of influences, the modern luxury concept showroom incorporates contrasting textures and luxe materials. The exclusive area within the showroom features champagne hairline and crystal-clear glass showcase counters lined with serenity blue suede fabric, giving a modern glam yet timeless feel.

Highlighting a combination of neutral and bold colours with clean design lines, the area is decorated with a combination of grey and royal blue drape curtains and earthy tone-rugs with matching modern furniture. Other notable features of the showroom include private consultation space, VIP dining and discussion area. Providing ample space, the exclusive area is ideal for private functions and product showcases.



VIP room at the new HABIB showroom.

Incorporating digital elements as part of the new showroom’s storefront façade, customers are also greeted with the brand’s signature frame entrance upon entering the showroom, with a LED screen on the left side highlighting dynamic close-up shots of HABIB’s designs.

The new showroom is also the first and only HABIB showroom to have two different feature walls – a unique textured ozone glass and another mirror glass wall with its signature HABIB logo pattern.

Looking for Christmas gifts for your loved ones? At this new showroom, you can also check out the latest collections from HABIB, including its renowned Oro Italia 916® collection, along with its wide array of diamond and gemstones collections.

Customers can also expect a wider selection of gold investment assets ranging from gold bars, gold wafers and gold notes, as well as certificated diamonds.

All images courtesy of HABIB.