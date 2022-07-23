Latest jewellery news: New treasures from Bvlgari, Chanel, and more

This July, Bvlgari releases a rose interpretation of its emblematic necklace, Chanel introduces a transformable long edition of its Les Infinis de Camélia necklace and Fred adds XL versions to its iconic bracelet range. Read on to discover all the treasures that are making this month’s jewellery news.







The Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace

Bvlgari’s 2022 Resort Collection features handbags, textiles, sunglasses, jewellery and watches inspired by a sunset in Eden that sees the sky awash with sensual hues of gold and warm apricot. A reminder to savour perfect moments and enjoy the captivating spirit of la dolce vita, the emblematic Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace now comes in a new interpretation in rose gold. Its iconic dual-faced disc pendant is embellished with mandarin garnets reminiscent of orange skies on one side and a mother-of-pearl insert on the other.

Les Infinis de Camélia

More than a sign of distinction, the enchanting Chanel camellia is an instantly recognisable emblem that transcends fashion and confers elegance to the woman who wears it. The round flower bud with soft, geometric curves is now featured in a new versatile iteration of the Les Infinis de Camélia. Offered in yellow gold and diamonds, this transformable long necklace has two movable clasps that allow it to be worn in multiple ways: as a long necklace, double-row or Y-shaped necklace, or even a bracelet.

“Jewellery is not a question of gender, but is, above all, a question of vision. Men should be free to express themselves as well. High jewellery was first created for men back in the time of kings and the maharajahs as a symbol of status.The maison wishes to keep this idea alive.” – Claire Choisne, Boucheron’s creative director







Fred’s Force 10 XL Bracelets

Fans of Fred’s iconic Force 10 bracelet can now enrich their collection with the line’s first XL-sized buckle, which comprises 13 components instead of the usual five for large and medium- sized variations. Stretching its dimensions meant that the cables had to be proportionately enlarged to a diameter of 6mm, which consists of 1,900 single wires in a twisted braid. Presented in white, yellow or pink gold and attached to an interchangeable cable in steel and yellow or pink gold, the new Force 10 XL bracelet offers new style options, while maintaining its original two-tone, dual-material signature.

This story first appeared in the July 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.