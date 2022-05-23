These are the hottest gold jewellery pieces to cop in May

We’re well on our way to regular programming as events go, and with that in mind, we’re rounding up some of the latest jewellery pieces for you to rock on your next important occasion, whether it’s a soiree or a date night.

Dressing to the nines isn’t complete without a statement accessory to pull the look together, and in this case, you’re probably looking for the latest jewellery to don to put your best foot forward. From fashion jewellery to high jewellery, these are the bijoux to check out.

Gold jewellery pieces to check out in May:

Dior Le Montaigne





After two years of renovating the 30 Avenue Montaigne, Dior is celebrating this reinvention with Dior Le Montaigne as a tribute to this address. Named after the beating heart of the House, the exceptional diamond was discovered in 2020. The 150-carat rough diamond dazzles the label so that the people behind this stunning piece of jewel declare that it must echo the Maison’s heritage — to weigh precisely 88.88 carats once cut. In case you didn’t know, the number 8 is inseparable from the Dior legacy.

Le Montaigne took nine months of studying, modelling and cutting, all of which were done with scrupulous care. By the end of that long process, out comes this eye-catching yellow diamond that carries an intense shade with brilliant clarity. This will then be mounted on a custom-made piece designed by the Artistic Director of Dior Joaillerie, Victoire de Castellane.

Wanderlust + Co Garden Party







Show your love for local business Wanderlust + Co and grab these stunners to elevate your wardrobe. Arriving in two drops, the Garden Party collection drop 2 launched on 5th May, and we have to say that the darling pieces are the perfect items to throw on to complete a look. Whether you’re rocking a white tee and blue jeans combo, or slipping into your best black dress, the necklaces and bracelets in this collection will give you that timeless appeal.

Taking inspiration from the flower child era, they symbolise innocence and the essence of youth that lives in all of us. Because each item is delicate and simple, this drop is made for layering.

Fendace Fashion Jewellery





Image credit: Fendace

This exciting collaboration took over news headlines across the fashion world. If you’re not already copping a piece of this historical Fendi and Versace collaboration, these are some of the top picks we recommend for you accessory lovers out there — especially if you have an affinity towards pearly pieces.

From earrings to hair clips, these pieces are still available for you to snatch right up (as many of this highly-anticipated drop has already sold out).

Indomptables de Cartier





Image credit: Cartier

Under this collection, crossovers between faunas of Cartier will happen. In a true hybrid, you will see the scales of the crocodile adorning the zebra, while the stripes of the latter are transposed onto the reptile. True to the House’s heritage, the panter-esque feature remains on both animals.

With five versions to choose from, pick your favourite combination of the Cartier menagerie — whether it’s stripes, spots or scales.

Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Bean Design

For those who celebrate the idea of maximalism, turn your attention to Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti Bean design jewellery. The design that debuted back in 1947 is revived in this collection that combines the timeless and organic beauty of her signature bean-inspired motifs, which symbolised the designer’s deep-rooted love for the organic world and simple yet sculptural forms.

Materials such as hand-carved green jade, Japanese lacquer and silk are used for this all-new reinterpretation which includes earrings, pendants and bracelets. Later in 2022, the House will offer more designs — including a red silk net and gold lacquer pendant that is simply sublime.

Van Cleef & Arpels Frivole





Image credit: Van Cleef & Arpels

Love your blooms? Then time to check out the Van Cleef & Arpels’ shimmering blossoms. Taking inspiration from the floral world, the jewellery collection colours the petals with precious stones set against yellow and rose gold.

Each delicate creation is imbued with savoir-faire, from careful gem selection to meticulous mirror polishing that makes the pieces shine and gleam in the sun. The yellow gold jewellery is set against verdant emerald stones, while the rose gold option is bedazzled with rubies.

Featured image credit: Tiffany and Co. ; Hero image credit: Van Cleef & Arpels